NMF is opening up the digital archives from its 2020 virtual fest

Like every other music fest, Nelsonville Music Festival had to adapt in 2020, opting to put on a virtual event in late August rather than canceling completely.

Now, NMF is releasing some of the sets from its virtual archive, including a killer performance from Columbus band snarls, whose debut full-length, Burst, made both of Alive's best local albums lists in 2020. This one feels especially good, too, since snarls recorded its set at the home of Nelsonville Music Festival — Robbins Crossing at Hocking College.

NMF didn't require tickets to the virtual fest, but donations are still strongly encouraged at stuartsoperahouse.org/donate. Check out snarls below.