Including the new TV series 'Lupin,' now streaming on Netflix

Netflix

Jan. 8

Charming

Cobra Kai: Season 3

The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2

Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 5

Lupin

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival

Pretend It's a City

Stuck Apart

Jan. 10

Spring Breakers

Jan. 11

CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy

The Intouchables

Jan. 12

Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4

Jan. 13

An Imperfect Murder

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Hulu

Jan. 8

A Certain Scientific Railgun Part 2: Complete Season 3

Celebs Go Dating: Complete Seasons 6 – 8

Tattoo Fixers Extreme UK: Complete Seasons 5 & 6

Jan. 10

One-Punch Man: Complete Season 2

Jan. 11

Lights Out (2016)

The Rhythm Section (2020)

Jan. 13

Everyone is Doing Great: Complete Season 1

Jan. 14

Alone (2020)

The Secrets We Keep (2020)

Amazon Prime

Jan. 8

Herself (2020)

The Silencing (2020)

Jan. 11

The Rhythm Section (2020)

HBO Max

Jan. 8

Patriot's Day (2016)

Scream (1996)

Squish, Season 1



Jan. 9

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, Season 2

Ben 10, Season 4A

The King Of Staten Island (2020)



Jan. 10

Miracle Workers, Season 2

Tiger, Two-Part Documentary Premiere



Jan. 12

Against The Wild (2014)

Against the Wild 2: Survive the Serengeti (2016)

Alpha and Omega 5: Family Vacation (2015)

Alpha and Omega 6: Dino Digs (2016)

Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World (2015)

Blue Valentine (2010)

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 (2000)

Earth Girls Are Easy (1989)

An Elephant's Journey (2018)

The Escape Artist (1982)

Get Carter (1971)

Hecho En Mexico (2012)

Hellboy: Blood and Iron (2007)

Hellboy: Sword of Storms (2006)

Hellboy: The Dark Below (2010)

Jennifer Lopez: Dance Again (2016)

The Killing of a Chinese Bookie (1976)

The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness (2013)

La Mujer de Mi Hermano (2005)

Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Amazing Word Explorers (2015)

Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Counting on Lemonade (2014)

Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: The Letter Machine Rescue Team (2014)

Leapfrog: Numberland (2012)

Lost and Delirious (2001)

Love and Sex (2000)

Lovely & Amazing (2002)

The Man Who Would Be King (1975)

Meatballs (1979)

The Men Who Stare at Goats (2009)

A Mermaid's Tale (2017)

Mistress (1992)

Mother's Day (2012)

Mud (2013)

Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki (2016)

Night is Short, Walk on Girl (2017)

No Eres Tu Soy Yo (2011)

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure (2019)

Ollie & Moon, Seasons 1 & 2

Other Parents, Seasons 1 & 2

Pinocchio (2012)

Promare (2019)

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Ride Your Wave (2019)

Righteous Kill (2008)

Sprung (1997)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Tender Mercies (1983)

Thanks for Sharing (2013)

Turtle Tale (2018)

The Visitor (2008)

Vixen (2015)



Jan. 14

Search Party, Season 4

Disney+

Jan. 8

Disney Fam Jam

Ferdinand

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 1

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 2

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 3

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 4

Toy Story That Time Forgot

Beyond the Clouds: The Anatomy of Emotion

Marvel Studios: Legends: Episodes 1 and 2