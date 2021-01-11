LeBron James and John Legend narrate the trailer for the Buckeyes' final chapter of the season — a national championship matchup against the Crimson Tide

Yes, the Buckeyes are underdogs in tonight's matchup against Alabama. But you saw what they did to Clemson after prognosticators counted them out.

Plus, the Browns set the stage for Ohio dominance with an already-legendary playoff win over the Steelers on Sunday night.

But if you're still having trouble getting stoked for the national championship tonight, the latest Ohio State football hype video — narrated by Ohio-Against-the-World devotees LeBron James and John Legend — should do the trick. Check it out below.