For her feature film directorial debut, actress Regina King sets four men in a motel room in 1964, then has them talk - to and about each other, about themselves, and about philosophical, political, and social issues of the day.



The four men are boxer Cassius Clay; soul-pop singer Sam Cooke; Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown; and second-in-command member of the Nation of Islam Malcolm X.



The bigger-than-life figures were real-life friends, though each had very different situations and goals. History tells us that they did, indeed, get together on Feb. 25, 1964, at a Miami motel, where they intended to celebrate Clay’s championship victory over Sonny Liston earlier that evening. But the words they say here, and what happened in the motel, are all imagined.



Though most of the film takes place in that room, it opens with earlier introductions of each of the men in different locations. Cassius Clay is losing a fight to British boxer Henry Cooper at Wembley Stadium. Sam Cooke is flopping during his debut at the Copacabana. Jim Brown is being caught unaware of just how rampant the racism is in Georgia. Malcolm X is at home in Milwaukee, talking with his wife about his relationship with the Nation of Islam.



And then it’s the day of the Clay-Liston fight. Clay is at his hotel pool, and the film gives us a great recreation of the renowned Flip Schulke photo of him “training” underwater. (Note: The photo was a publicity shot; he never trained that way. And it was actually taken three years earlier.)



Clay is in high spirits, even though his manager, Angelo Dundee (Michael Imperioli) isn’t happy that he’s invited Malcolm X, who had called white people devils, to the fight “for spiritual support.”



The brutal fight is beautifully staged and photographed. Clay dances and ducks and lands punches. Malcolm is there taking pictures. Jim is on the radio commentary team. Sam is invited into the ring after Clay’s win. And soon it’s off to Malcolm’s motel for the after-fight party.



It’s where the film pretty much stays, taking on the ambiance of Kemp Powers’ 2013 play on which it’s based (Powers also wrote the film’s script). But it never feels stagey, mostly due to the energy in the actors’ performances, as well as to the changes in mood the dialogue brings about.



Up to this point, Eli Goree’s dazzling presentation of the enthusiastic Clay has been the film’s center of attention. Now it spreads out to all four of them - the others being Kingsley Ben-Adir’s quietly passionate Malcolm X, Leslie Odom Jr.’s ambitious Sam Cooke, and Aldis Hodge’s comparatively calm Jim Brown.



The “party” is to be much more than a celebration of Clay’s win. Malcolm has other ideas, most of which focus on the until-then secret that Clay was close to transitioning to joining the Nation of Islam - a total surprise to his other friends, and a taking-off point for discussions and arguments among them all, many of them having to do with their responsibilities as influential Black men and, as far as Malcolm is concerned, how they can help the Black cause.



The film is serious, but there are plenty of offshoots that lighten things up. Malcolm is revealed to be a loving husband and dad. Cooke hopes that one day he will be equally popular with Black and white listeners. Brown wants to be an actor more than a football player. Clay - soon to be Muhammad Ali - aims to get better and better at what he does. Talk turns to the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, and there are some glowing comments about Bob Dylan’s songwriting.



Back on the serious side, inner feelings are revealed, resulting in some of the men being upset, and others ramping it up to rage. A presence of white racism - outside the motel room - is hinted at. And Regina King, showing a lot of promise, keeps it all balanced, letting emotions run wild, then getting the actors to reel them in.



She ends the film with the sounds of Odom, in fine voice, singing Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come,” a song referring to the struggles of the Civil Rights movement. Change did come, but the prescient play and film insist that a lot more is still needed.



“One Night in Miami” premieres on Amazon Prime on Jan. 15.



Ed Symkus can be reached at esymkus@rcn.com.

“One Night in Miami”

Written by Kemp Powers; directed by Regina King

With Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom Jr.

Rated R