'Hardline' is from the songwriter's forthcoming album, 'Little Oblivions'

In October, Julien Baker released the song "Faith Healer" and announced a new album, Little Oblivions, complete with an introductory essay by Hanif Abdurraqib.

Today, Baker offers a second taste of the new record in the form of "Hardline," along with an incredible stop-motion video from artist Joe Baughman.

“A few years ago I started collecting travel ephemera again with a loose idea of making a piece of art with it. I had been touring pretty consistently since 2015 and had been traveling so much that items like plane tickets and hotel keycards didn't have much novelty anymore," Baker said in a press release. "So I saved all my travel stuff and made a little collage of a house and a van out of it. I wanted to incorporate it into the record and when we were brainstorming ideas for videos we came across Joe Baughman and really liked his work so we reached out with the idea of making a stop-motion video that had similar aesthetic qualities as the house I built did. I don't know why I have the impulse to write songs or make tiny sculptures out of plane tickets. But here it is anyway: a bunch of things I've collected and carried with me that I've re-organized into a new shape.”

Baughman said he spent 600 hours on the video and listened to "Hardline" thousands of times, and yet he's still moved by it. "It was a fun and ambitious challenge creating something that could accompany such a compelling song," Baughman said. "The style of the set design, inspired by a sculpture that Julien created, was especially fun to work in. I loved sifting through magazines, maps, and newspapers from the 60s and 70s and finding the right colors, shapes, and quotes to cover almost every surface in the video."

