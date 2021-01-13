A compilation of livestreams and attend-at-your-own-risk local shows, including Dug and Happy Tooth, the Columbus Symphony Orchestra, Popgun, the Drowsy Lads and more
Note: These are listings, not recommendations. When in doubt, stay home. And wear a mask. Full editor's note for concert listings here.
Friday, Jan. 15:Russian Winter Festival I livestream from the Ohio Theatre by the Columbus Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m.
Dug and Happy Tooth livestream from the 92.9FM Big Room.
Popgun livestream from Natalie's Grandview at 8 p.m.
Saturday:Russian Winter Festival I livestream from the Ohio Theatre by the Columbus Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m.
The Drowsy Lads livestream from Natalie's Grandview at 8 p.m.
Sunday:Hoo Doo Soul Band livestream from Natalie's Grandview at 8 p.m.
To submit a livestream or outdoor/socially distant concert for consideration, email details to joliphint@columbusalive.com AND adowning@columbusalive.com.