We could all use a dose of the TV character's goofy optimism

I tend to give up on TV shows pretty quickly. There are just so many of them. If something doesn't grab me in the first episode or two, why waste my precious downtime? (I take the opposite approach to music, for reasons I can't quite explain.)

"Ted Lasso" seemed, at first, like a reductive story about a goofy Southerner transplanted in Britain. But it's more than that, and each episode revealed more layers, and more humor. The titular character played by Jason Sudeikis is the heart of the show, and while there are other good things about it, Lasso himself is the reason to watch. The man is hilarious and unfazed by any attempts to bring him low. In the words of the great Chumbawumba, he gets knocked down, but he gets up again. And he does it without any saccharine overtones (good for the show, but too wordy for catchy Chumbawumba songs).

This piece in today's Wall Street Journal, "The Importance of Being Ted Lasso," nails it. Stream the show on Apple TV+ and check out the trailer below.