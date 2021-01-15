Including 'One Night in Miami,' the directorial debut from Regina King, which is now streaming on Amazon Prime

Netflix

Jan. 15

Bling Empire

Carmen Sandiego: Season 4

Disenchantment: Part 3

Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro)

Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3

Hook

Kuroko's Basketball: Season 1

The Magicians: Season 5

Outside the Wire (Netflix Film)

Penguins of Madagascar

Pinkfong & Baby Shark's Space Adventure

Jan. 16

A Monster Calls

Radium Girls

Jan. 18

Homefront

Jan. 19

Hello Ninja: Season 4

Jan. 20

Daughter from Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos)

Sightless

Spycraft

Jan. 21

Call My Agent!: Season 4

Hulu

Jan. 15

Endlings: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

The Ultimate Playlist of Noise: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Jan. 17

Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Complete Season 3 (SUBBED) (Infinite Frontiers)

No Escape (2020)

Jan. 18

I Don't Know How She Does It (2011)

Jan. 20

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

A Very Brady Renovation: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Car Kings: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 14 (Food Network)

Gold Rush: Complete Season 10 (Discovery)

House Hunters International: Complete Season 138 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Complete Season 163 (HGTV)

Property Brothers: Forever Home: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Puppy Bowl: Complete Seasons 14 & 15 (Animal Planet)

River Monsters: Complete Season 9 (Animal Planet)

Rob Riggle: Global Investigator: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

Rock The Block: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Save My Skin: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

Torn from the Headlines: New York Post Reports: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein?: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Worst Bakers in America: Complete Season 2 (Food Network)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 17 (Food Network)

Amazon Prime

Jan. 15

One Night in Miami (2020)

Tandav: Season 1

Jan. 18

Alone (2020)

Pandora: Season 2

Jan. 19

Grantchester: Season 5

How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9

HBO Max

Jan. 15

Stephen King's It (1990)

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)

Poltergeist (1982)

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Director's Cut, Season 1 dubbed (Crunchyroll Collection)

Real Time With Bill Maher, Season 19 Premiere*

Roots Mini Series (1977)

Si Yo Fuera Rico (Aka If I Were Rich) (2021)*

The Wayans Bros



Jan. 16

Eve

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003)*

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004)*



Jan. 19

Everwood



Jan. 20

At Home with Amy Sedaris, Season 3

C.B. Strike, Season 1*

C.B. Strike: Lethal White, Limited Series Premiere*



Jan. 21

Gomorrah, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 1C

Disney+

Jan. 15

Disney Elena of Avalor (S3)

Doctor Doolittle 3

Isle of Dogs

WandaVision: Premiere

Mary Poppins Returns

Beyond the Clouds: The Concert of a Lifetime