Including 'One Night in Miami,' the directorial debut from Regina King, which is now streaming on Amazon Prime
Netflix
Jan. 15
Bling Empire
Carmen Sandiego: Season 4
Disenchantment: Part 3
Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro)
Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3
Hook
Kuroko's Basketball: Season 1
The Magicians: Season 5
Outside the Wire (Netflix Film)
Penguins of Madagascar
Pinkfong & Baby Shark's Space Adventure
Jan. 16
A Monster Calls
Radium Girls
Jan. 18
Homefront
Jan. 19
Hello Ninja: Season 4
Jan. 20
Daughter from Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos)
Sightless
Spycraft
Jan. 21
Call My Agent!: Season 4
Hulu
Jan. 15
Endlings: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
The Ultimate Playlist of Noise: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)
Jan. 17
Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Complete Season 3 (SUBBED) (Infinite Frontiers)
No Escape (2020)
Jan. 18
I Don't Know How She Does It (2011)
Jan. 20
90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
A Very Brady Renovation: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)
Car Kings: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 14 (Food Network)
Gold Rush: Complete Season 10 (Discovery)
House Hunters International: Complete Season 138 (HGTV)
House Hunters: Complete Season 163 (HGTV)
Property Brothers: Forever Home: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)
Puppy Bowl: Complete Seasons 14 & 15 (Animal Planet)
River Monsters: Complete Season 9 (Animal Planet)
Rob Riggle: Global Investigator: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)
Rock The Block: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)
Save My Skin: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
Torn from the Headlines: New York Post Reports: Complete Season 1 (ID)
Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein?: Complete Season 1 (ID)
Worst Bakers in America: Complete Season 2 (Food Network)
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 17 (Food Network)
Amazon Prime
Jan. 15
One Night in Miami (2020)
Tandav: Season 1
Jan. 18
Alone (2020)
Pandora: Season 2
Jan. 19
Grantchester: Season 5
How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9
HBO Max
Jan. 15
Stephen King's It (1990)
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)
Poltergeist (1982)
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Director's Cut, Season 1 dubbed (Crunchyroll Collection)
Real Time With Bill Maher, Season 19 Premiere*
Roots Mini Series (1977)
Si Yo Fuera Rico (Aka If I Were Rich) (2021)*
The Wayans Bros
Jan. 16
Eve
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003)*
Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004)*
Jan. 19
Everwood
Jan. 20
At Home with Amy Sedaris, Season 3
C.B. Strike, Season 1*
C.B. Strike: Lethal White, Limited Series Premiere*
Jan. 21
Gomorrah, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 1C
Disney+
Jan. 15
Disney Elena of Avalor (S3)
Doctor Doolittle 3
Isle of Dogs
WandaVision: Premiere
Mary Poppins Returns
Beyond the Clouds: The Concert of a Lifetime