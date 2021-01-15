Andy Downing Editor, Columbus Alive @andydowning33

Friday

Jan 15, 2021 at 8:41 AM


Including 'One Night in Miami,' the directorial debut from Regina King, which is now streaming on Amazon Prime

Netflix

Jan. 15
Bling Empire 
Carmen Sandiego: Season 4 
Disenchantment: Part 3
Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) 
Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3
Hook
Kuroko's Basketball: Season 1
The Magicians: Season 5
Outside the Wire (Netflix Film)
Penguins of Madagascar
Pinkfong & Baby Shark's Space Adventure

Jan. 16
A Monster Calls
Radium Girls

Jan. 18
Homefront

Jan. 19
Hello Ninja: Season 4

Jan. 20
Daughter from Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos) 
Sightless
Spycraft 

Jan. 21
Call My Agent!: Season 4 

Hulu

Jan. 15
Endlings: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
The Ultimate Playlist of Noise: Film Premiere (Hulu Original) 

Jan. 17
Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Complete Season 3 (SUBBED) (Infinite Frontiers)
No Escape (2020)

Jan. 18
I Don't Know How She Does It (2011)

Jan. 20
90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
A Very Brady Renovation: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)
Car Kings: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 14 (Food Network)
Gold Rush: Complete Season 10 (Discovery)
House Hunters International: Complete Season 138 (HGTV)
House Hunters: Complete Season 163 (HGTV)
Property Brothers: Forever Home: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)
Puppy Bowl: Complete Seasons 14 & 15 (Animal Planet)
River Monsters: Complete Season 9 (Animal Planet)
Rob Riggle: Global Investigator: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)
Rock The Block: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)
Save My Skin: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
Torn from the Headlines: New York Post Reports: Complete Season 1 (ID)
Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein?: Complete Season 1 (ID)
Worst Bakers in America: Complete Season 2 (Food Network)
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 17 (Food Network)

Amazon Prime

Jan. 15 
One Night in Miami (2020) 
Tandav: Season 1

Jan. 18 
Alone (2020)
Pandora: Season 2

Jan. 19
Grantchester: Season 5
How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9

HBO Max

Jan. 15
Stephen King's It (1990)
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)
Poltergeist (1982)
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Director's Cut, Season 1 dubbed (Crunchyroll Collection)
Real Time With Bill Maher, Season 19 Premiere*
Roots Mini Series (1977)
Si Yo Fuera Rico (Aka If I Were Rich) (2021)*
The Wayans Bros
 
Jan. 16
Eve
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003)*
Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004)*
 
Jan. 19
Everwood
 
Jan. 20
At Home with Amy Sedaris, Season 3
C.B. Strike, Season 1*
C.B. Strike: Lethal White, Limited Series Premiere*
 
Jan. 21
Gomorrah, Max Original Season 3 Premiere 
Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 1C

Disney+

Jan. 15
Disney Elena of Avalor (S3)
Doctor Doolittle 3
Isle of Dogs
WandaVision: Premiere
Mary Poppins Returns
Beyond the Clouds: The Concert of a Lifetime