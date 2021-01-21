Did the Vermont senator make it on to the cover of your favorite record?

Yesterday was President Joe Biden's day, but we all know who the real standout of the inauguration was — or at least the runner-up behind Ella Emhoff's coat: Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

By now, you've probably seen the photo that launched a million memes: Sanders sitting on a chair, legs crossed, arms folded, ethically made mittens and trusty winter coat on full display. It was, all in all, a very Bernie look.

Bernie dressed like the inauguration is on his to do list today but ain’t his whole day. pic.twitter.com/wCRyoxU3V2

— Reeezy (@MsReeezy) January 20, 2021

Sanders has been inserted into everything from The Last Supper to the moon landing, but our favorite iteration is the bernie albums. What started as a Twitter thread from journalist Tatiana Tenreyro soon evolved into its own Instagram account when the requests started rolling in. So far, Tenreyro has inserted Sanders into album covers from Fleetwood Mac and The Beatles to Drake and Phoebe Bridgers.

Tenreyro even poked fun at herself for jumping on the Bernie meme bandwagon.

me seeing the TL make the same joke over and over again pic.twitter.com/olOWQneEw3

— father john mitski (@tatianatenreyro) January 20, 2021

Head over to @theberniealbums on Instagram and see if your favorite album made the cut.