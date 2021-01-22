Watch the video for the first single from the Brooklyn-via-Memphis singer's forthcoming album, 'The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers'

For Valerie June's new album, The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers, the singer and songwriter collaborated with producer Jack Splash, and on first single "Call Me Fool," June embraces her Memphis soul roots, including a horn section and background vocals from Stax legend Carla Thomas.

“Have you ever been a fool for a dream? It might have been a little dream like a kiss from a lover or a big one like the dream of peace that Dr. King, John Lennon, and so many others have had for humanity," June said of the song in a press release. "No matter how big or how small your dream may be, keep believing, and let the world call you a fool!”

Check out the great new video below. The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers comes out March 12 on Fantasy Records.