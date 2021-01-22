Including the first season of the Anna Paquin dramedy 'Flack,' now streaming on Amazon Prime

Netflix

Jan. 22

Blown Away: Season 2

Busted!: Season 3

Fate: The Winx Saga

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2

So My Grandma's a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero)

The White Tiger

Jan. 23

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) (Netflix Original)

Jan. 26

Go Dog Go (Netflix Family)

Jan. 27

Accomplice

Penguin Bloom (Netflix Film)

Hulu

Jan. 22

Derek Delgaudio's In & of Itself: Film Special Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Sister: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Terra Willy (2020)

Jan. 27

The Haves and Have Nots: Complete Season 7B

Amazon Prime

Jan. 22

Flack: Season 1

Jessy and Nessy: New Episodes

HBO Max

Jan. 22

The New Adventures of Old Christine

Painting With John, Series Premiere



Jan. 23

Don't Let Go (2019)

Person of Interest



Jan. 24

Euphoria Special Episode Part 2: F--k Anyone Who's Not a Sea Blob, Special Episode Premiere



Jan. 26

Babylon 5

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel

Disney+

Jan. 22



Wild Uganda

Pixar Popcorn

WandaVision: Episode 2

Beyond the Clouds: The Finishing Touches