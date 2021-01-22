Andy Downing Editor, Columbus Alive @andydowning33

Friday

Jan 22, 2021 at 10:00 AM


Including the first season of the Anna Paquin dramedy 'Flack,' now streaming on Amazon Prime

Netflix

Jan. 22
Blown Away: Season 2 
Busted!: Season 3
Fate: The Winx Saga 
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 
So My Grandma's a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) 
The White Tiger 

Jan. 23
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) (Netflix Original)

Jan. 26
Go Dog Go (Netflix Family)

Jan. 27
Accomplice
Penguin Bloom (Netflix Film)

Hulu

Jan. 22
Derek Delgaudio's In & of Itself: Film Special Premiere (Hulu Original)
The Sister: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Terra Willy (2020)

Jan. 27
The Haves and Have Nots: Complete Season 7B 

Amazon Prime

Jan. 22
Flack: Season 1 
Jessy and Nessy: New Episodes 

HBO Max

Jan. 22
The New Adventures of Old Christine
Painting With John, Series Premiere

Jan. 23
Don't Let Go (2019)
Person of Interest

Jan. 24
Euphoria Special Episode Part 2: F--k Anyone Who's Not a Sea Blob, Special Episode Premiere

Jan. 26
Babylon 5
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel

Disney+

Jan. 22

Wild Uganda
Pixar Popcorn
WandaVision: Episode 2
Beyond the Clouds: The Finishing Touches