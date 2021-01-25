The married couple recently brought Shires' heartbreaking anthem to 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon'

Amanda Shires released "The Problem" last year on International Safe Abortion Day, with proceeds benefiting the Alabama-based reproductive justice foundation the Yellowhammer Fund.

On Friday, Shires revisited the song, first as a new version recorded with an all-star cast of female musicians, including Cyndi Lauper, Angie Stone, Lilly Hiatt and Morgane Stapleton, among others, and then later on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," where she performed the wrenching tune alongside husband Jason Isbell. Both the updated version and the live performance coincided with the anniversary of Roe vs. Wade.

Watch Shires and Isbell perform "The Problem" below.