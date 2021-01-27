A compilation of livestreams and attend-at-your-own-risk local shows, including Weed Demon, George Barrie, Lindsay Jordan, Electro Cult Circus and more
Note: These are listings, not recommendations. When in doubt, stay home. And wear a mask. Full editor's note for concert listings here.
Wednesday, Jan. 27:Lindsay Jordan Band tribute to Linda Ronstadt livestream from Natalie's Grandview at 8 p.m.
Thursday:Weed Demon livestream from the CD92.9 Big Room at 8 p.m.
George Barrie livestream from Natalie's Grandview at 8 p.m.
Friday:The Secret Life of Houseplants livestream from Ace of Cups at 8 p.m.
Electro Cult Circus livestream from the CD92.9 Big Room at 8 p.m.
Kinfolk livestream from Natalie's Grandview at 8 p.m.
Saturday:The Esteems livestream from the CD92.9FM Big Room at 9 p.m.
The Floorwalkers livestream from Natalie's Grandview at 8 p.m.
Sunday:Hoo Doo Soul Band livestream from Natalie's Grandview at 8 p.m.
