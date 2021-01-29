The director recently sat down for a remote interview with the skateboard/culture site 'Jenkem'

Werner Herzog ranks alongside Noel Gallagher atop the list of people I can watch talk about virtually anything. A recent sit-down with Jenkem has only strengthened this notion.

In less than four minutes, the acclaimed filmmaker ("Grizzly Man," "Fitzcarraldo") manages to discuss everything from the untrustworthiness of man to magician David Blaine. I mean, just look at his initial reaction to even being interviewed by a skateboard magazine: “I am puzzled because I am not familiar with the scene of skateboarding. At the same time, I had the feeling that, ‘Yes, that is kind of my people.’”

C'mon! How could anyone resist watching the rest?