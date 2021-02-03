The Columbus band returns with 'All You've Got Is Everyone,' its first new track since 2019

"All You've Got Is Everyone," the gorgeous new tune from Saintseneca, opens with singer and songwriter Zac Little "feeling some kind of way," a familiar sensation in the wake of a tumultuous 2020 that many will be unpacking for years to come. As the song continues, Little falls asleep in front of the TV (been there, brother), his head filled with dreams of "all tomorrow's parties."

At its core, though, "All You've Got" is less a reflection on these past months lived amid stay-at-home orders than a soft reset, embracing the new year as a gateway to better days. "Here's to hoping that 'Auld Lang Syne' will keep old anxieties gone," Little sings.

“I wanted to write a Christmas song, but it didn't feel right this time,” Little said in a press release. “So I thought about old new years and made a Valentine. I miss everyone, and I figure a song is kind of like a little tent. A place in space and time — you can pack it up and take it with you, get it out when you need it, and I like to imagine being together inside.”

Cozy up with the band and give a listen below.