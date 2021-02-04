A compilation of livestreams and attend-at-your-own-risk local shows, including Hello Emerson, Senseless, Zeppelin Productions Benefit for Natalie's and more

Thursday, Feb. 4:

Zeppelin Productions Benefit for Natalie's virtual festival at 7 p.m.

Friday:

Columbus Symphony Russian Winter Festival II featuring Caroline Hong livestream at 7:30 p.m.Senseless livestream from the CD92.9 Big Room at 9 p.m.Benny Coleman livestream from the Rambling House at 9 p.m.Popgun livestream from Natalie's Grandview at 8 p.m.

Saturday:

Hello Emerson livestream from Ace of Cups at 8 p.m.First Responder livestream from the CD92.9FM Big Room at 8 p.m.The Moonbats livestream from Natalie's Grandview at 8 p.m.

To submit a livestream or outdoor/socially distant concert for consideration, email details to joliphint@columbusalive.com AND adowning@columbusalive.com.