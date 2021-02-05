The Louisville-via-Columbus songwriter and former Old Hundred frontman has a new country-rock band

The last time we checked in with former Old Hundred frontman Blake Skidmore, he was settling into life on an organic farm outside of Louisville, Kentucky, and gearing up for solo release Running Dream.

These days, after about five years in Louisville, Skidmore is playing in a twangy rock band called Bingo Rider. "With Bingo Rider, it's like I took the guys from Old Hundred and replaced them with their slightly more country alter-egos," Skidmore said in an email.

Last month the band released a self-titled EP of country-fried covers and originals. Check out Bingo Rider's take on the traditional blues/jug band song "Stealin'" from the EP below.