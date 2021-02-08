Sam Bodary debuted some new songs and a Jason Isbell cover

Phoebe Bridgers' guitar-smashing debut on SNL may have garnered the most headlines from Saturday night (it was truly great; also I told you so), but earlier that evening, Hello Emerson's Sam Bodary played a more subdued but no less beautiful set of songs at Ace of Cups via livestream, which you can now view below.

You'll recognize some songs from Hello Emerson's 2020 album How to Cook Everything, which every single Alive staffer named the best local release of the year. And you'll also hear Bodary cover Jason Isbell's iconic "Cover Me Up." But you'll also see Bodary perform some new songs he wrote in the past year while reflecting on a scary time in his life a few years ago when Bodary's father was in a serious accident.

The injury required hospitalization, and Bodary wrote one song that began its life as a melodic accompaniment to the constant beeping coming from the machinery in his dad's hospital room. Bodary shared the songs "in the spirit of being thankful for the people we still have here, and being respectful of the people who were taken away from us too soon," he said onstage. "Dad is still here."

While Ace of Cups will transfer ownership next month, outgoing owner Marcy Mays could still very much use the financial help, so if you enjoy the Hello Emerson performance, check out the Venmo and CashApp info embedded in the YouTube video below.