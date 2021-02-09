The Wye Oak singer and Bon Iver touring member shares 'Two' ahead of new album 'Head of Roses'

Wye Oak was my introduction to talented singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jenn Wasner, who also recently elevated the songs of Justin Vernon as part of Bon Iver's i,i touring band.



Wasner has a solo project, Flock of Dimes, which is releasing its sophomore album, Head of Roses, on April 2 via Sub Pop. Recently the band issued the first single from the record, "Two," which Wasner describes thusly:

"'Two' is about trying to find a kind of balance between independence and interdependence, and the multitudes within ourselves. It's about trying to reconcile the desire to maintain a sense of personal autonomy and freedom with the need to connect deeply with others. And it's about struggling to feel at home in a body, and learning how to accept that the projection of self that you show to others will always be incomplete."

For the video, Wasner partnered with directors by Lola B. Pierson and Cricket Arrison, who appears alongside Wasner, often mirroring her every move. “I made this video with an incredible team of generous and talented people, including some very dear old friends," Wasner said. "I think what we made captures the spirit of the song perfectly — the sense of delight and wonder at the absurd beauty of everyday life, and the true moments of spontaneous joy that can erupt in those rare moments when you catch a glimpse of yourself the way others see you.”

Check it out below.