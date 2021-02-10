Danielson's Daniel Smith wrote some pretty great songs for the band in new movie 'Electric Jesus'

"Electric Jesus" is a comedy directed by Chris White that centers around a fictional '80s hair metal band, 316, which is just about the perfect name for such a group. The film also stars Brian Baumgartner from "The Office."

The filmmakers describe the movie this way: "When a flashy promoter (Baumgartner) sells sound man Erik (Andrew Eakle) and his favorite local Christian hair metal band, 316, on the promise of a bus tour in the summer of 1986, their desire to 'make Jesus famous' meets the complexities and confusion of personal ambition, religious conviction, youthful zeal, lifelong friendships, and first love."

Danielson's Daniel Smith wrote the music for 316's songs, and you can listen to a few of them now, including "Commando for Christ," "Girl (I Love Jesus Too)" and, my personal favorite, "Barabbas." In my humble opinion, Smith nails it.

Electric Jesus - Music From and Inspired By the Motion Picture is out Feb. 26 on Joyful Noise. Thanks to Chris DeVille and Stereogum for the heads up. Check out the video for "Barabbas" below.