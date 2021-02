A compilation of local livestreams, including North City Music Group and Mouth Movements. Plus, Natalie's Grandview returns to in-person shows with Angela Perley, New Basics Brass Band and more.

Note: These are listings, not recommendations. When in doubt, stay home. And wear a mask. Full editor’s note for concert listings here.

Thursday, Feb. 11:

Caravan of Misfits livestream event via Natalie's at 7:30 p.m.

Friday:

North City Music Group livestream from the CD92.9 Big Room at 8 p.m.Angela Perley Valentine's Day Show in-person concert and livestream from Natalie's Grandview at 8 p.m.

Saturday:

Lisa Bella Donna livestream from Ace of Cups at 7:30 p.m.Mouth Movements livestream from the CD92.9FM Big Room at 8 p.m.Angela Perley Valentine's Day Show in-person concert and livestream from Natalie's Grandview at 8 p.m.

Sunday:

Hoo Doo Soul Band Valentine's Day Show in-person concert and livestream from Natalie's Grandview at 8 p.m.

Tuesday:

New Basics Brass Band: 25th Anniversary Mardi Gras Celebration in-person concert and livestream from Natalie's Grandview at 7 p.m.

To submit a livestream or outdoor/socially distant concert for consideration, email details to joliphint@columbusalive.com AND adowning@columbusalive.com.