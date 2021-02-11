After overcoming two bouts of cancer and navigating a global pandemic, Pataskala native Max Reichert and his bandmates emerged with a feel-good single and a record deal

Everything seemed to be falling into place for Clubhouse in the spring of 2018. Singer/guitarist and Pataskala native Max Reichert had just graduated from Ohio University alongside his childhood buddies, brothers Ari and Zak Blumer. In college, the three longtime friends formed an indie-pop band with Michael Berthold and Forrest Taylor, who graduated from Ohio State the same year. Summer and fall seemed to hold endless possibility for the five musicians.

But just a few months later, in August of 2018, doctors found cancer in Reichert’s bones. Clubhouse put everything on hold while Reichert began a grueling 10 weeks of chemotherapy, followed by a surgery to remove a tumor from his left leg. “Half of my femur is now a metal rod, and I also had a full knee replacement,” said Reichert, who had to follow up the surgery with 20 more weeks of chemo to mop up any remaining cancer cells.

During the nine months of treatment, Reichert and the band continued making music together, and throughout that writing process, something changed. “Before the cancer, I think we were focused so hard on trying to fit a certain sound or fit this certain idea of what we thought Clubhouse was,” Reichert said. “When I was going through [treatment], we would write just to have fun and make things feel normal. So I think the cancer almost took the pressure off of the music. We got back to our roots. ... It was this very raw, kind of childlike attitude towards songwriting, and I think it became way more fun. And I think we started writing better music because of that.”

The recovery experience also gave Reichert a lot of time to think about the future. “I'd always wanted to go to L.A., and if there's one experience that shows you how fragile life can be, and how you just need to go after what you want, it's cancer,” said Reichert, who settled in the Silver Lake area of Los Angeles in October of 2019.

Get news and entertainment delivered to your inbox: Sign up for our daily newsletter

The band continued to write together during remote Zoom sessions and in-person gatherings over the holidays, when Reichert came back to Ohio. During those Christmas 2019 sessions, the gray, cold, dreary Ohio winter was in full effect, and to counteract it, Reichert and the band decided to write a warm, escapist, feel-good song that evoked the California coast more than frozen, Midwestern fields.

Clubhouse walked away with the song “Weekend,” a summery track about short-but-sweet relationships, along with the single “Anywhere You Go,” which the band released in February of 2020, right before COVID-19 forced Clubhouse to hit the pause button again. Collaborating over Zoom wasn’t new to Reichert and his bandmates, so they continued writing together remotely.

In May, Clubhouse released “Weekend,” and the response blew Reichert away. Listeners seemed drawn to the sunny vibes during a dark time. The song landed on Spotify’s “Fresh Finds” playlist, and soon after, labels began reaching out. “At first, I didn't even know if they were real emails or not. I thought I was daydreaming or something,” Reichert said. “That was the most surreal couple of weeks of my life.”

After fielding inquiries from several interested record companies, Clubhouse eventually signed a deal with AWAL, a label known for working with artists such as Finneas, deadmau5 and Nick Cave.

In the middle of all this good news, though, an old foe returned. In the fall, Reichert’s cancer came back, this time in his lungs. Doctors removed a tumor from his right lung in October and one from his left lung in November. A recent scan showed no evidence of disease, though Reichert said he's continuing a “lightweight” monthly maintenance chemotherapy treatment to try to ensure the cancer doesn’t come back.

It’s a strange spot to be in as a band. In many ways, 2020 was the best year ever for Clubhouse, despite a global pandemic and a gut-wrenching return of the disease Reichert had tried to put behind him for good. “All my wildest music dreams have come true,” he said, “and simultaneously, I’m dealing with the flip side of it.”

Looking ahead, though, Reichert is filled with hope. Clubhouse has maintained creative control while landing at a label it trusts. Reichert beat cancer yet again. And just recently, the whole band came out to California for a writing session as it works toward the release of an EP later this year. In the meantime, a new video for “Weekend” is making the rounds during another cold, gray, seemingly endless winter, when we could all use a little warmth.