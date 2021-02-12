Listen to the Columbus band's new single ahead of Saturday's CD92.9 livestream performance

"Pumpkin Patch," the new song from local emo quartet Mouth Movements, opens with a tight close-up, the song's narrator focused on a patch of freckles beneath their lover's neck.

Rather than pulling the camera back, however, the song then dives inward, the narrator untangling past memories and lingering feelings of self-doubt and inadequacy. "I can feel the aching in my brain," sings Walker Atkinson. "Am I just like anyone else that knows your name?"

An answer never arrives, with the band instead revving the guitars and allowing the music to drown out these pervasive thoughts. And, really, who hasn't been there?

Listen to "Pumpkin Patch" below ahead of the band's livestream from the CD92.9 Big Room Bar, which kicks off at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13.