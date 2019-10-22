THEATER

Beck Center for the Arts: (17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood; 216-521-2540, ext. 10, www.beckcenter.org) “The Member of the Wedding” continues through Nov. 3. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays. $10-$33.

Cesear’s Forum: (Kennedy’s Down Under, Playhouse Square, 1501 Euclid Ave., Cleveland; 216-241-6000, www.playhousesquare.org) Final performances of Michael Frayn’s “Copenhagen” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $18.

Chagrin Valley Little Theatre: (River Street Playhouse, 56 River St., Chagrin Falls; https://cvlt.org/events/) “Matt’s First (Real) Thanksgiving” continues through Nov. 2. 8 p.m Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sunday. $13.

Magical Theatre Company: (Park Theatre, 565 W. Tuscarawas Ave., Barberton; 330-848-3708, www.magicaltheatre.org) Final performances of “Harriet the Spy” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $15-$17.

Ohio Shakespeare Festival: (Greystone Hall, 103 S. High St., Akron; http://www.ohioshakespearefestival.com/) Final performance of “Frankenstein” at 8 p.m. Friday. $20.

Ohio Shakespeare Festival: (Greystone Hall, 103 S. High St., Akron; http://www.ohioshakespearefestival.com/) Final performance of “Dracula” at 8 p.m. Saturday. $20.

Rubber City Theatre: (243 Furnace St., Akron; 866-811-4111) “Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure” opens Friday and continues through Nov. 10. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays. $10-$25.

Theatre 8:15: (4740 Massillon Road, Green; 330-896-0339, tickets@theatre815.com) Final performances of A Murder Mayhem: “Murder’s in the Heir” at 8:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $13, $10 seniors and students.

Weathervane Playhouse: (Founders Theater, 1301 Weathervane Lane, Akron; 330-836-2626, www.weathervaneplayhouse.com) “And Then There Were None” continues through Nov. 3. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. $11-$23.

Western Reserve Playhouse: (3326 Everett Road, Bath; 330-620-7314, www.westernreserveplayhouse.org) “Assassins” opens Friday and continues through Nov. 9. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Also, 2 p.m. Nov. 3. $17, $15 seniors/students.