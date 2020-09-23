



CANTON It has been the year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has dominated the airwaves and cyberspace. Everyone’s life has changed across the globe because of the almost unstoppable spread. The one positive from the experience has been how this year has shown how people can quickly and effectively adapt in a crisis.

This has also been the year for technology. The advancements in tech has allowed people to work from home, go to school online and enabled businesses and organizations across the world to continue to reach out to find customers, donors and each other.

One of those organizations is the First Ladies National Site in downtown Canton. While the museum is well known in the area and beyond, it has been able to reach out to new members and visitors across the U.S. through its virtual Legacy Lectures and programming.

The First Ladies National Site closed because of COVID-19 but reopened in early July with a list of safety guidelines in place such as social distancing and everyone is asked to wear a mask. The educational center is open where in addition to social distancing and wearing masks, they have setup one-way traffic lanes through the museum. The only section that remains closed is the Saxton House because of the smaller hallways making it more difficult to social distance and some of the artifacts are unable to be sanitized or cleaned.

Many of the activities and lectures have been offered online since March, including the Legacy Lectures. Advancement Manager Sarah Gage said the virtual lectures were talked about before the pandemic but became a new feature starting after COVID-19 became a problem.

"We have the Legacy Lectures offered online along with other live streamed programming," Gage said. "The Legacy Lectures are held once a month and we hold other programming every couple of weeks. People are touring the site in person, but our tour numbers have gone down this summer."

She added that typically there are 1,300 people go through during July and August. This year, July and August visitors totaled close to 600. They are making up for the loss of the in-person visitors with the live streams which have had 70 to 100 people attending Zoom presentations and an additional 50 or more watching the live stream on Facebook.

"Some of the other programming we’ve been offering includes a film series in partnership with the Stark County District Library, craft workshops, we had a cross stich class that was extremely popular. We tie the craft programming back to the First Ladies. One example is a shell pattern in cross stitch used by Martha Washington was taught during one presentation," Gage said.

The feedback has been "extremely positive" Gage said. She said people who have never been to visit the First Ladies Site have been joining, including a mother and daughter who have been participating online in some of the craft presentations.

One recent Legacy Lecture was given by author David Giffels, whose recent book "Brainstorming Ohio: To Understand America" was the focus of his discussion. He spent a year traveling around Ohio to interview a wide variety of Ohioans about the upcoming election. One of his interviews included his daughter, Lia. The author was joined by his daughter during the one-hour virtual presentation.

The two were in different locations and people from all around the area were logged into the Zoom presentation.

People who attend any of the lectures or other programming have to register online at www.firstladies.org.

"We would love to continue after the COVID," Gage said. "We’ve been planning to do online programming before the pandemic but because of the pandemic, the opportunity presented itself for us to get the technology and programming together. It’s been working out really well so far."

For more info on live online programming, visit www.eventbrite.com/o/national-first-ladies-library.