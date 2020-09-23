FYI

• Canton Museum of Art announces virtual classes and workshops. For the safety of students and instructors, the school will be offering virtual online classes instead of in person classes and workshops. There are adult and kids classes and workshops to choose from, all ability and experience levels welcome. Registration and a schedule of classes and workshops is available at cantonart.org/learn.

Sept. 25

• From 10 to 11 a.m., learn about the Cold War and the superpower summits that brought the leaders of the U.S. and Soviet Union together: the meetings between Nancy Reagan and Raisa Gorbachev at three of the summits between 1985 and 1987.The stories of these meetings will be discussed in "The Coldest War: Nancy Reagan and Raisa Gorbachev" by National First Ladies Library President/CEO Jennifer Highfield and Site Manager Chris Wilkinson. Visit www.firstladies.org to register.

Sept. 26

• GiGi’s Playhouse Canton will host its third annual fundraiser, Brew Ha Ha, from 7 to 8 p.m. Due to COVID-19, the event is going to be a virtual format so anyone and everyone can join the fun. It will be an one-hour, live-streamed private, ticketed event – complete with live entertainment, a silent auction with mobile bidding and a 50/50 raffle. Featured will be local comedian Mike Conley and an appearance from a few members of The Improvaneers!, The world's first improvisation troupe cast with individuals with Down syndrome. Groups of 6 to 10 adults can gather together and watch our live-stream event as host sites. Sign up as a host site and receive two Brew Boxes and 12 assorted craft beers to get your party started. Tickets are on sale for $35 per person or $250 per host site and are available for purchase online at www.gigisplayhouse.org/canton/brew-ha-ha/. Proceeds from the event will benefit GiGi’s Playhouse Canton and its mission to provide free programming for individuals with Down syndrome.

Oct. 1

• Beginning Oct. 1 and running through May 27, children and teens (18 and under) are invited to stop by the Massillon Public Library for a free, healthy "Snack To Go" each day. The library is partnering with the Children’s Hunger Alliance to help address hunger so that children and teens can be more empowered to grow, learn and achieve. Parents may pick up snacks for their children. All that is required is the child’s name. Enter the library at the Second Street ground level doors on Mondays and Tuesdays between 2:30 and 6:45 p.m., Wednesdays through Fridays between 2:30 and 4:45 p.m., and Saturdays between 11:30 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. For more information contact Laura Klein at kleinla@massillonlibrary.org or 330-832-9831, x319.

Oct. 2

• Weekly in-person lunchtime yoga will be held at the Massillon Museum from 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. The program will run throughout October to help participants relax and refocus. All ages and levels are welcome. In case of rain or cold weather, the class will move inside MassMu. Students must bring their own mats. Social distancing will be practiced, and masks will be required if the class moves indoors. The cost is $6 per class or $15 per three-class bundle. To register, call Stephanie Toole at 330-833-4061, ext. 104, or stop by the Museum.

Oct. 5

• From 6 until 7 p.m. Oct. 7, the Massillon Public Library’s Technology Department will host a live online Zoom class on "Online Privacy 101." From social media to smartphones, your data is being tracked. In this class find out how you can protect your personal information and take back your privacy. Registration is required by Oct. 5. A Zoom invitation will be emailed to registered participants on the day of the program. For more information call 330-832-9831, ext. 344. To register for this free program for adults, visit www.massillonlibrary.org.