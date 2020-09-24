Fall Hiking Spree

Take in the crisp fall air and join the Summit Metro Parks Fall Hiking Spree. It is the largest and longest-running event of its kind in the nation. This year, the Fall Hiking Spree theme is "Field to Forest" – celebrating the rich agricultural past of many Summit Metro Parks locations, as well as their successful return to nature. Take a journey on this year’s spree and explore the former farms and fields that are now forests. Safety is the park district’s top priority. Due to COVID-19, Summit Metro Parks urges visitors to stay home if sick or exhibiting symptoms, wash their hands before coming to the parks, follow directional signage and maintain at least six feet from other visitors. The park district also reminds visitors to avoid congregating in parking lots or at points of interest and to bypass busy areas. Visitors are asked to bring their own water and hand sanitizer and if possible, to carry out their own trash. For more information visit summitmetroparks.org.

Fall Arts and Crafts Festival

The annual Fall Arts and Crafts Festival will be held Sept. 26 at Hartville Marketplace offering handmade goods, foods and crafts. There will also be food truck food and free photos with Raptor Hallow Bird Sanctuary and Yankee Bravo will be performing live from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. while attendees’ shop. For more information, visit hartvillemarketplace.com.

Brew Ha Ha

GiGi’s Playhouse Canton will host their 3rd annual fundraiser, Brew Ha Ha, from 7 to 8 p.m. Sept. 26. Due to COVID-19, the event is going to be a virtual format so anyone and everyone can join the fun. It will be an one-hour, live, live-streamed private, ticketed event – complete with live entertainment, a silent auction with mobile bidding, a 50/50 raffle, a live interactive chat host, live feedback from host sites and live updates of the fundraising goal. Featured will be local comedian Mike Conley and an appearance from a few members of The Improvaneers!, the world's first improvisation troupe cast with individuals with Down syndrome. Groups of 6 to 10 adults can gather together and watch the live-stream event as host sites. Sign up as a host site and receive two Brew Boxes and 12 assorted craft beers to get your party started. Tickets are on sale for $35 per person or $250 per host site and are available for purchase online at www.gigisplayhouse.org/canton/brew-ha-ha/. Proceeds from the event will benefit GiGi’s Playhouse Canton and its mission to provide free programming for individuals with Down syndrome.

Akron Symphony Orchestra Trio

Enjoy a lunchtime performance by the Akron Symphony Orchestra Trio Sept. 26 at Hale Farm and Village. Pack a picnic lunch and enjoy the music on the Gatehouse Welcome Center Veranda. Picnic tables are provided bring your own blankets or chairs. Café 1810 will not be open but beverages including beer and wine can be purchased int the MarketPlace. After the performance enjoy exploring Ohio’s regional history across the 90-acre outdoor museum. Purchase tickets online at wrhs.org/events. Face coverings are required, sanitation stations will be in place and to find out more about the safety conditions visit the website.