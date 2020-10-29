Editors' picks for things to see and do this month

Jewish Film Festival (Nov. 1–19)

First up in the JCC’s annual film fest, streaming online in November, is “Aulcie,” producer Dani Menkin’s sequel to his 2016 documentary “On the Map.” That film traced the against-all-odds 1977 journey of the Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball team, including six American players, to a European championship. New Jersey native Aulcie Perry was a star of the team and became an Israeli celebrity. This new film documents Perry’s spiral into addiction following a knee injury, leading to a 10-year prison sentence and, finally, redemption. columbusjcc.org/film-festival



Voter Profile (Nov. 4–Dec. 20)

To combat voter apathy—about 60 percent of eligible voters participated in the 2016 election—artist Paul Richmond has created a series of paintings of individuals representing groups that were once disenfranchised, as well as some that are still excluded from voting or at risk of voter suppression. The portraits, painted on collaged ballots and pamphlets from an era historically significant for each group and paired with quotations (above: “Terese Garcia Monterey County”), are part of a new exhibition at (Not) Sheep Gallery, a venue dedicated to art with a message. notsheepgallery.com



“Until I Could Be Sure” (Nov. 9)

Former Illinois governor George Ryan is said to have revitalized the movement to abolish the death penalty when he declared a moratorium on executions in 2000, then commuted the sentences of 167 condemned inmates. Long a proponent of capital punishment, Ryan was convinced by a string of exonerations—more men on Illinois’ death row had been found innocent than had been executed in recent years—that the criminal justice system was too flawed to support capital punishment. In the years that followed, Illinois and seven other states abolished the death penalty. Ryan, who subsequently served five years in federal prison for corruption, will speak about his new memoir in an online session. thurberhouse.org

Hot Tuna (Nov. 10)

What began as a bluesy side project of Jefferson Airplane bandmates Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady has endured for five decades despite solo projects, a revolving cast of side musicians and Kaukonen’s surprising second act as the owner and operator of the Fur Peace Ranch, a guitar camp in the rolling hills of Southeast Ohio. The resilient duo will stop by Natalie’s Music Hall & Kitchen in Grandview for a socially distanced, acoustic concert. nataliesgrandview.com



Arts in the Alley (Nov. 14–21)

Like many 2020 events, Grove City’s beloved arts celebration will look a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Home Edition begins Nov. 14 with “pocket parades” that will travel through several neighborhoods beginning at 9:30 a.m. Attendees can then log on to the Arts in the Alley website to view crafts, fine art and youth art and vote for favorites through Nov. 21. gcchamber.org/parade

Like what you’re reading? Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

WAYS TO GIVE BACK

Meals-on-Wheels (Ongoing)

With many vulnerable people staying home due to COVID-19, the need for volunteers to deliver nutritious meals at lunchtime, using your own vehicle, has never been greater. Routes last 60 to 90 minutes and serve 12 to 15 clients. lifecarealliance.org/volunteer

Wildlights Stuff the Truck (Nov. 20)

The zoo is partnering with Kroger and the Mid-Ohio Foodbank to fight hunger. Bring five non-perishable food items to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium for free admission to Wildlights. Come early—food items will be accepted starting at 10 a.m. columbuszoo.org

A Night of Hope (Nov. 7)

She Has A Name’s virtual gala will be a celebration of the organization’s work to fight human trafficking by equipping survivors through workforce development. The organization also provides education, advocacy and care for those affected. shehasaname.org