Bo Davis recently uploaded a handful of the band's performances to YouTube, including this nearly 30-minute set

With the concert scene still largely shuttered, save for socially distanced indoor shows at select venues and the odd patio gig, we've been getting more of our live fix online as of late. Most recently, Bo Davis (Necropolis, Messrs, Ipps) uploaded a smattering of vintage Necropolis performance videos, including an excellent Cafe Bourbon Street gig captured circa 2005 or '06 and the below set recorded at Alive's Bands to Watch 2005. Dig in.