Celebrities, mystery drinks and indoor thunderstorms at the “World's Most Beautiful Polynesian Supper Club”

The Kahiki was gone by the time I moved to Columbus, but I’ve still heard lots of wild stories about it. In fact, I once heard it used to “rain” in the restaurant. Is that true?

Ah, the Kahiki. There are many in town who fondly recall and greatly miss it. It was at 3583 E. Broad St., in a swath of Columbus between Bexley and Whitehall. A drugstore sits on its former site today. Asian restaurant? No, much more. The Kahiki was the “World’s Most Beautiful Polynesian Supper Club,” as it modestly (but, we are sure, rightly) proclaimed on its complimentary matchboxes.

It was born in an era when Polynesian cuisine at places such as Trader Vic’s was becoming popular. But the Kahiki was not a chain restaurant—it was the only one like it. The experience? Not to be missed: a building decorated like a South Seas war canoe, flaming moai at the entrance, booths with palm frond roofs, restroom sinks made of giant clamshells. The bar had panels with photos of celebrities (“People You Are Apt to Meet at the Kahiki”) in town for performances at Kenley Players or other venues.

CQ and family were regulars, and we always chose to sit in the rain forest, where it did indeed “rain.” On a regular cycle, we would hear thunder, the lights would dim, lightning would flash, and it rained heavily for several minutes—all behind protective glass right next to our table. Good food, too, and a rum-based Mystery Drink for four served by the Mystery Girl, who was summoned by a giant gong.

Like what you’re reading? Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Someone told me that one of the new occupants of the renovated Municipal Light Plant on Nationwide Boulevard is an auction house. Is that right?

It is indeed true. And it’s not just any old auction house. Since the summer of 2019, Garth’s Auctioneers & Appraisers has been at 589 W. Nationwide Blvd. in the place where Columbus used to make electricity—officially known as the Municipal Electric Light Plant (even today you can occasionally run across wood utility poles with “MELP” identification tags).

Garth Oberlander began the auction business in 1954 in Stratford, the little village on U.S. Route 23 just south of Delaware. He lived in the early 19th century Meeker House and ran auctions from an equally historic barn. Garth’s specialty was and still is fine American antiques and high quality primitive pieces, and the company is well-known to collectors far beyond Ohio. The business has passed through other hands but has been in current ownership since 1995, and the Meeker house and barn are now owned by the Delaware County Historical Society, which has opened the house as a museum (the barn is available for events).

Why locate in the somewhat isolated, out-of-the-way former light plant? It’s because Garth’s is a destination business doing a blend of live (appropriately distanced) and online auctions, so it doesn’t have to be in the middle of the city. Since it was in a historic location for 65 years, the owner wanted another such place when the company moved. While it’s nothing like a venerable old barn, the former light plant more than fits the bill.

Sources: Columbus Underground; fond memories of the Kahiki; Bob Gerspacher, Delaware County Historical Society; Jeff Jeffers, Garth’s Auctioneers & Appraisers

***

Jeff Darbee is a preservationist, historian and author in Columbus.