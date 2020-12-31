From our annual Giving supplement, a yearlong calendar of fundraisers, friend-raisers and other philanthropic gatherings

Editor’s note: This list of events was published in December 2020. As circumstances change, events change. Please call ahead. If an event you are organizing that is listed here has changed, or if you’d like to share information about 2022 charitable events, email sgoldsmith@columbusmonthly.com.

Spring events, date TBD

Action for Children Annual Fundraiser

Benefiting: Action for Children

Date: TBD

Type of event: Virtual

Tickets: Free

Action for Children transforms the lives of children by supporting, empowering and advocating for the adults who make the biggest impact on children’s lives—their parents, caregivers and teachers. Join the annual event to learn more about the organization’s work and to kick off its 50th anniversary. 614-224-0222, actionforchildren.org



Taste of Class for Kids

Benefiting: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Ohio

Date: TBD

Type of event: In-person

Location: TBD

Tickets: TBD

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Ohio supports one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. 614-839-2447, bbbscentralohio.org



Summer events, date TBD



T’s for Tees

Benefiting: First Tee – Central Ohio

Date: TBD

Type of event: In-person

Location: TBD

Tickets: TBD

At First Tee, the goal is to enhance and enrich the lives of children by using the game of golf as a medium to teach a variety of life skills, core values and healthy habits. Funds will be allocated to programming at courses, in schools and through outreach partnerships. 614-751-8227, tsfortees.com

Fall events, date TBD

Bed Race

Benefiting: Furniture Bank of Central Ohio

Date: TBD

Location: Easton Town Center

Tickets: TBD

Funds raised through the Bed Race will support the Furniture Bank’s efforts to provide essential furniture and household goods to Central Ohio individuals and families impacted by poverty and struggling with severe life challenges such as homelessness, domestic violence and child safety and security. 614-272-9544, furniturebankcoh.org



Helping Horses Help Kids Charity Event

Benefiting: PBJ Connections

Date: TBD

Type of event: In-person

Location: TBD

Tickets: TBD

PBJ Connections provides professional behavioral and mental health therapy to children, families and adults through horses, counseling and nature. Programs include teletherapy, office visits and equine-assisted therapy to all members of the Central Ohio community, regardless of ability to pay. Proceeds support operating costs and scholarships to those that need financial assistance to receive mental health therapy. 740-924-7543, pbjconnections.org



Herbert J. Block Memorial Tournament

Benefiting: Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute

Date: TBD

Type of event: In-person

Location: TBD

Tickets: $1,500 individual golfer

The Herbert J. Block Memorial Tournament was founded in 1982 to benefit cancer research at the OSUCCC—James. 614-293-9349, go.osu.edu/blocktournament

Harvest of Hope

Benefiting: Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute

Date: TBD

Type of event: In-person

Location: TBD

Tickets: $600 and up

This fundraising gala benefiting the OSUCCC—James promises to be an elegant evening featuring a sophisticated wine and culinary experience. It supports the OSUCCC—James’ efforts in immuno-oncology research—the next frontier in cancer prevention and treatment. 614-293-4711, cancer.osu.edu/harvestofhope

Columbus Mac & Cheese Festival

Benefiting: Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute

Date: TBD

Location: Easton Town Center

Tickets: TBD

The Columbus Mac & Cheese Festival features mac and cheese tastings from the best Columbus restaurants. Your ticket grants you entry to the festival and full access to the tastings provided at no additional cost. Funds raised will support adolescent and young adult cancer research at the OSUCCC—James. 614-293-9349, cancer.osu.edu/macandcheese



January



Jan. 1

Democratize Philanthropy 2021

Benefiting: The 52 Million Project

Type of event: Virtual

Tickets: Free

The 52 Million Project asks donors to give no more than $1 per week. Funds are used to support a different nonprofit fighting poverty each week, with the aim of democratizing philanthropy. 614-390-3326, 52millionproject.org



Jan. 12

Opera Columbus Asks Luncheon

Benefiting: Opera Columbus

Location: Lincoln Theatre Ballroom, 769 E. Long St.

Tickets: $65

A luncheon event, part of the VIP Party Series, with a panel conversation that will investigate the healing power of music and the arts. Proceeds will benefit local youth organizations and Opera Columbus. 614-461-8101, operacolumbus.org

Jan. 18

36th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Breakfast

Benefiting: Martin Luther King Breakfast Committee, Inc.

Type of event: Virtual

Tickets: $20; sponsorship opportunities available

This year, the keynote speaker at this popular event honoring the memory of Dr. King will be Karine Jean-Pierre, chief public affairs officer of MoveOn.org and a political analyst for NBC and MSNBC. Proceeds support scholarships to Morehouse College, Dr. King’s alma mater, as well as the King Arts Complex. 614-863-6442, mlkjrbreakfast.com

Jan. 27

The New Albany Lecture Series: Civil

Discourse and Debate with David Axelrod and Chris Christie

Benefiting: The New Albany Community Foundation

Type of event: Virtual

Tickets: Free

The New Albany Community Foundation presents the New Albany Center for Civil Discourse & Debate program at 7 p.m. featuring David Axelrod, director of the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN senior political commentator, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, moderated by NBC4 anchor Colleen Marshall. Register at foundation website. 614-939-8150, newalbanyfoundation.org

Jan. 30

Wonderball 2021

Benefiting: Columbus Museum of Art

Type of event: Virtual

Tickets: Free; donations encouraged

Dress up in your favorite black and white attire and get ready to experience wonder from the comfort of home as Wonderball 2021 goes virtual. Wonderball celebrates the creative spirit of Columbus through collaboration with artists and performers who inspire. Proceeds benefit creative programs at Columbus Museum of Art, where imaginations run wild. 614-221-6801, columbusmuseum.org

February



Date TBD

Youth of the Year

Benefiting: Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Ohio

Type of event: In-person

Location: TBD

Tickets: Sponsorship opportunities available from $2,500

Boys & Girls Clubs’ Youth of the Year program honors and celebrates the nation’s most inspiring teens. Candidates compete to become the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Ohio Youth of the Year by writing and delivering a speech, as well as fielding questions about their leadership and service. 614-221-8830, bgccentralohio.org

Feb. 13

38th Annual Bowl For Kids’ Sake

Benefiting: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Ohio

Location: Columbus Square Bowling Palace, 5707 Forest Hills Blvd.

Tickets: $25 registration fee; bowlers set their own fundraising goals

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Ohio supports one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. 614-839-2447, bowl-big.org

Feb. 19

A Capital Valentine

Benefiting: Ohio Cancer Research

Location: Hilton Columbus at Easton, 3900 Chagrin Dr.

Tickets: $250

Ohio Cancer Research is a statewide, independent nonprofit organization that provides seed funding for new ideas in basic cancer research at institutions throughout Ohio, including the Ohio State University and Nationwide Children’s Hospital. OCR-funded research success has led to many developments that result in saving, improving and extending lives. 614-224-1127, ohiocancer.org

Feb. 21–26

Buckeye Cruise for Cancer

Benefiting: Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute

Location: Labadee, Haiti (private island) and Falmouth, Jamaica

Tickets: Package pricing varies

The annual cruise sets sail with a ship full of Buckeye greats and fans in support of the Urban and Shelley Meyer Fund for Cancer Research. 614-792-6204, buckeyecruise.com

Feb. 22

The New Albany Lecture Series featuring Dan Buettner

Benefiting: The New Albany Community Foundation

Type of event: Virtual

Tickets: Free

The New Albany Lecture Series, in collaboration with Healthy New Albany, will feature explorer and National Geographic Society fellow Dan Buettner in a virtual conversation. Buettner is an award-winning journalist and producer and a New York Times bestselling author. He discovered the five places in the world—dubbed Blue Zones—where people live the longest, healthiest lives. Register in advance for this free, virtual program. 614-939-8150, newalbanyfoundation.org

March



March 11

Opera Columbus Gala

Benefiting: Opera Columbus

Location: The Fives, 555 W. Goodale St.

Tickets: $650 and up

The mission of Opera Columbus is to advance the experience and the art of opera. The annual gala will be a glamorous evening of opera and elegance, celebrating the season with dramatic flair. All proceeds from the event will support operating expenses of Opera Columbus. 614-461-8101, operacolumbus.org

April

Date TBD

Handbag HULLABALOO! Dublin

Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio

Type of event: In-person

Location: TBD

Tickets: TBD

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio keeps families close to their children in area hospitals, whether by providing the family with accommodations and meals at the Ronald McDonald House or offering a space of respite from the patient’s room at the Ronald McDonald Family Room. 614-227-3700, rmhcentralohio.org/events

Date TBD

Short North Gala

Benefiting: Short North Alliance

Location: TBD, Short North Arts District

Tickets: TBD

The Short North Gala proudly recognizes the individuals, businesses and organizations who make an impact in the Short North Arts District. More information will be announced on the Short Nort Alliance’s website prior to the event. 614-299-8050, shortnorth.org/gala

Date TBD

Thurber Prize for American Humor

Benefiting: Thurber House

Type of event: In-person

Location: TBD

Tickets: TBD

Thurber House, a nonprofit arts organization and museum of humorist James Thurber, provides author events, writing workshops, residencies, and educational programs for young people. The Thurber Prize for American Humor is a national award for humor writing. Past winners include Trevor Noah, David Sedaris, and Jon Stewart. Funds raised support Thurber House programs. 614-464-1032, thurberhouse.org

Date TBD

Under One Roof

Benefiting: Community Shelter Board

Type of event: Virtual

Tickets: TBD

Community Shelter Board leads a coordinated, community effort to make sure everyone has a place to call home in Columbus and Franklin County. Under One Roof raises critical funds to provide homelessness prevention, emergency shelter, street outreach, rapid re-housing and permanent supportive housing programs to vulnerable people in Central Ohio. 614-715-2534, csb.org

April 8

Lincoln Theatre Celebration

Benefiting: Lincoln Theatre Association

Location: Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

Tickets: TBD

Lincoln Theatre Association provides the foundation needed to fund mission-driven programming, incubate and engage local artists and enrich the life of Central Ohio residents through the presentation of multiethnic, multigenerational and multipurpose arts and education. All funds raised through the celebration will go toward general operating support. 614-719-6746, lincolntheatrecolumbus.com

April 10

AIDS Walk Ohio

Benefiting: Equitas Health

Location: McFerson Commons, 218 West St.

Tickets: $1 registration; $50 fundraising commitment

One of the longest-running fundraiser walks in Central Ohio raises funds for HIV prevention and treatment. 614-340-6715, aidswalkohio.com

April 22

Women of Promise

Benefiting: New Directions Career Center

Location: St. Charles Prepatory School, 2010 E. Broad St.

Tickets: TBD

Women of Promise, the center’s signature fundraising event, is an unforgettable evening filled with food, drinks, auctions and celebration, all in the name of supporting the exceptional career guidance, development and counseling services available at New Directions Career Center. 614-849-0028, newdirectionscc.org

April 22–25

Art in Bloom

Benefiting: Columbus Museum of Art

Location: Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

Tickets: Prices vary

Welcome spring with creative floral interpretations of works of art at the Columbus Museum of Art. Art in Bloom also includes virtual and on-site programming, such as The Art of Style with Carson Kressley on April 23. Proceeds support creative programs and initiatives for children and families at the Columbus Museum of Art. 614-221-6801, columbusmuseum.org

April 23

The AmazeAbility Ball

Benefiting: Bridgeway Academy

Type of event: Hybrid (virtual event, potentially with in-person component)

Location: TBD

Tickets: TBD

Bridgeway Academy is a nonprofit education and therapy center serving nearly 350 children and teens with autism and developmental disabilities. Funds raised at The AmazeAbility Ball help support the staff, families and programs at Bridgeway Academy, so that all children can have the support they need to reach their highest potential. 614-262-7520, bridgewayohio.org

April 23

Evening of Light

Benefiting: Alvis Inc.

Location: Hollywood Casino Columbus, 200 Georgesville Rd.

Tickets: TBD

Evening of Light supports Alvis’ Family and Children’s Program. The purpose of this unique program is to heal parent-child relationships that have been broken by a parent’s involvement in the justice system. The program provides parenting education, counseling for adults and children, and structured activities designed to build relationships. 614-252-8402, alvis180.org

May

Date TBD

Handbag HULLABALOO! Powell

Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio

Type of event: In-person

Location: TBD

Tickets: TBD

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio keeps families close to their children in area hospitals, whether by providing the family with accommodations and meals at the Ronald McDonald House or offering a space of respite from the patient’s room at the Ronald McDonald Family Room. 614-227-3700, rmhc-centralohio.org/events

Date TBD

JCC Golf Open

Benefiting: Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus

Location: Columbus Country Club, 4831 E. Broad St.

Tickets: $150

The JCC Golf Open supports the ongoing community support work of the Columbus JCC. Early childhood education, senior adult programs, fitness and wellness activities, and community arts and culture programming make up just some of what the JCC is known for. After a hiatus in 2020, join the JCC to celebrate and spend a day on the greens. 614-559-6202, columbusjcc.org

Date TBD

SOS Pops the Cork – Wine and Appetizer Tasting with Silent Auction

Benefiting: Scholarship Opportunities for Success

Tickets: $40

Location: York Golf Club, 7459 N. High St.

Scholarship Opportunities for Success provides scholarships for lower-income women in their path to improve their lives by obtaining a college degree. Many of these women are overcoming abuse—whether it be physical, mental, sexual, emotional, drug, alcohol or, often, a combination thereof. 740-815-3520, sosgrants.org

May 4

The New Albany Lecture Series featuring Margaret Trudeau

Benefiting: The New Albany Community Foundation

Type of event: Virtual

Tickets: Free

The New Albany Community Foundation, in collaboration with The Well-Being Connection, presents Margaret Trudeau, bestselling author and mental health advocate. This virtual program is free and open to all. Register in advance at the foundation’s website. 614-939-8150, newalbanyfoundation.org

May 7

Les Chapeaux dans le Jardin (Hat Day)

Benefiting: Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

Location: Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St.

Tickets: $350

Hat Day benefits Franklin Park Conservatory’s pre-K and K–12 education and outreach programs. 614-715-8044, fpconservatory.org/hatday

May 8

Make-A-Wish Central Ohio BIG Wish Gala

Benefiting: Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana

Location: Hilton Columbus at Easton, 3900 Chagrin Dr.

Tickets: TBD

Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. All the money raised at the Central Ohio BIG Wish Gala will go toward making wishes come true for Central Ohio children. 614-763-6263, oki.wish.org



May 14

2021 CCAD Fashion Show

Benefiting: Columbus College of Art & Design

Type of event: Virtual, with an option for an in-person, socially distanced experience

Tickets: $25 virtual admission; VIP and sponsorships available

Columbus College of Art & Design is one of the oldest private, nonprofit art and design colleges in the United States. The CCAD Fashion Show—the most fashionable fundraiser of the year—highlights the work of emerging designers and raises funds for student scholarships. 614-222-3232, ccad.edu/fashionshow

May 14

Sporting Clay Charity Event

Benefiting: The Salvation Army in Central Ohio

Location: Cardinal Shooting Center, 616 State Route 61, Marengo

Tickets: TBD

The Salvation Army serves the most vulnerable populations, and one way is by feeding the hungry. Since COVID-19 began the organization has seen a 200 percent increase in the need for its pantry services. All proceeds from this event benefit Salvation Army feeding programs. 614-437-2138, salvationarmycentralohio.org

May 15

Celebration for Life

Benefiting: Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute

Location: Smith & Wollensky, 4145 The Strand W., Easton Town Center

Tickets: $2,500 per person

Celebration for Life is an annual event chaired by Judy and Steve Tuckerman to benefit the James Fund for Life, an annual fund established by Abigail and Les Wexner. 614-293-4700, cancer.osu.edu/celebrationforlife

May 16

Opera Columbus Boozy Brunch

Benefiting: Opera Columbus

Location: The Point at the Park, 150 S. High Street

Tickets: $75

The last event in the Opera Columbus VIP Party Series will be a fun brunch before the annual Cooper-Bing vocal competition, with a conversation panel of board members and community advocates. Proceeds will support Opera Columbus. 614-461-8101, operacolumbus.org

May 17

Charity Golf Classic

Benefiting: Cancer Support Community Central Ohio

Location: The Medallion Club, 5000 Club Dr., Westerville

Tickets: TBD

Funds will be used to support more than 80 monthly evidence-based programs and services for people impacted by cancer. Programs include support groups, care plans, movement classes, stress management sessions, educational workshops, and healthy cooking and nutrition demonstrations. All programs are designed to improve overall health and quality of life for all those impacted by cancer—patients, family members, caregivers, friends—at no cost. 614-884-4673, cancersupportohio.org

June



Date TBD

Bash at the Barn

Benefiting: Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

Location: Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St.

Tickets: $75

Funds raised through Bash at the Barn benefit the conservatory’s horticulture programs and community outreach initiatives, cultivating a closer connection between people and the natural world. 614-715-8044, fpconservatory.org/bash

Date TBD

Joe Mortellaro Junior Golf Tournament

Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio

Location: TBD

Tickets: TBD

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio keeps families close to their children in area hospitals, whether by providing the family with accommodations and meals at the Ronald McDonald House or offering a space of respite from the patient’s room at the Ronald McDonald Family Room. 614-227-3700, rmhc-centralohio.org/events

Date TBD

A&F Challenge

Benefiting: SeriousFun Children’s Network

Location: Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Global Home Office, 6301 Fitch Path, New Albany

Tickets: TBD

The A&F Challenge is A&F Co.’s annual festival and fundraiser supporting SeriousFun Children’s Network. Each year, Abercrombie employees fundraise so kids with serious illnesses can experience the magic of camp at SFCN’s global family of camps and programs—all free of charge. anfchallenge.org

Date TBD

Step Up for Stefanie’s Champions

Benefiting: Stefanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute

Location: Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Cancer Center, 1145 Olentangy River Rd.

Tickets: $36 and up

This is a family-friendly 4-mile/1-mile walk or run. A program celebrates champions in the lives of survivors prior to the start. 614-293-9349, go.osu.edu/stepup

Dates TBD

LemonAiD

Benefiting: The Salvation Army in Central Ohio

Location: Various locations and online LemonAiD stands

Tickets: Free to participate; donations accepted

This program serves low-income youths through after-school learning centers, summer and day camps, free music lessons and character-building programs. All proceeds raised through LemonAiD go back into funding youth programs. 614-358-2627, salvationarmylemonaid.org

June 4

Big Hearts

Benefiting: Furniture Bank of Central Ohio

Location: The Fives, 555 W. Goodale St.

Tickets: TBD

Funds raised through Big Hearts will support the Furniture Bank’s efforts to provide essential furniture and household goods to Central Ohio individuals and families impacted by poverty and struggling with severe life challenges such as homelessness, domestic violence, and child safety and security. 614-272-9544, furniturebankcoh.org

June 6

Bexley Women’s Club House and Garden Tour

Benefiting: Bexley Women’s Club missions

Location: TBD

Tickets: $20

Proceeds from the Bexley Women’s Club’s tour provide scholarships, community and social services support in Bexley and the surrounding communities. bexleywomen.org

June 13

Jack Roth Rock ’N’ Run/Walk

Benefiting: Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute

Location: Cassingham Elementary, 250 S. Cassingham Rd., Bexley

Tickets: TBD

An annual run/walk benefiting lung cancer research through the Jack Roth Fund at the James. 614-293-4927, jackrothfund.org



June 14

An Evening With Dr. Alan Keyes

Benefiting: Greater Columbus Right to Life

Location: Villa Milano, 1630 Schrock Rd.

Tickets: General admission: free; VIP: $100

Greater Columbus Right to Life is a nonpolitical education and advocacy organization, with a mission to build a culture that protects innocent human life from conception until natural death. Funds raised will support operational and program expenses related to prayer, education and advance medical directives projects. 614-445-8508, gcrtl.org

June 26

JR Memorial Cruise for a Cure

Benefiting: Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute

Location: Indian Lake, Huntsville

Tickets: TBD

The cruise starts at Cranberry Resort at 1 p.m., then heads to Acheson’s at 2:30 p.m. and finishes the day at Mimi’s, where there will be live music, auctions and great food. 614-293-4927, jrmemorial.com



July



Date TBD

35th Annual RMHC Joe Mortellaro

Golf Classic

Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio

Location: Multiple golf courses, Dublin

Tickets: TBD

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio keeps families close to their children in area hospitals, whether by providing the family with accommodations and meals at the Ronald McDonald House or offering a space of respite from the patient’s room at the Ronald McDonald Family Room. 614-227-3700, rmhc-centralohio.org/events

July 4

Doo Dah Parade

Benefiting: Friends of Doo Dah

Location: Throughout the Short North

Tickets: Free

The Doo Dah Parade provides a platform for anyone to have place to express opinions through humor. All funds raised go to support the operations of producing the parade. 614-118-1868, doodahparade.com

July 22–25

Pan Ohio Hope Ride

Benefiting: American Cancer Society

Location: Start line: Cleveland; finish line: Cincinnati

Tickets: Registration options on website

The American Cancer Society’s mission is to save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer. 440-541-9930, pohr.org

July 31

The Ohio Eggfest

Benefiting: Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute

Location: TBD

Tickets: TBD

A fundraising event and celebration of family, food and everything Big Green Egg. The event is a grilling, smoking, barbecue and cooking competition that features the Big Green Egg. 614-261-0824, theohioeggfest.com

August

Aug. 2

Give 18 Charity Pro-Am

Benefiting: Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute

Location: The Lakes Golf & Country Club, 6740 Worthington Rd., Westerville

Tickets: Sponsorship and golf opportunities from $350 to $10,000

Give 18 supports and funds research targeting all types of cancers, including melanoma, lung, colorectal, sarcoma, ovarian, prostate and breast cancer. 800-295-4572, give18.org

Aug. 6–8

Pelotonia

Benefiting: Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute

Location: Throughout Central Ohio

Tickets: Fundraising commitments vary

Founded in 2008, Pelotonia started as a grassroots bike tour but has become so much more than that. It’s an organization that exists to change the world by accelerating innovative cancer research. 614-221-6100, pelotonia.org

Aug. 10

Taste the Future

Benefiting: Columbus State Community

College Foundation

Location: Columbus State Community

College Main Campus Courtyard, 550 E. Spring St.

Tickets: $100

A culinary showcase of Central Ohio’s best in food and drink. More than just food, it is a tasty fundraiser to support student success at Columbus State. 614-287-5101, tastethefuture.com

Aug. 13

Heroes in the Hangar: A Suitcase Party

Benefiting: 3rd & Goal Foundation

Location: MPW Aviation Center at John Glenn International Airport, 4600 International Gtwy.

Tickets: $150

Founded by Brady Quinn, the 3rd & Goal Foundation is committed to making a difference in the lives of veterans in need. 614-733-4899 3andg.org

Aug. 14

Columbus Symphony Gala

Benefiting: Columbus Symphony Orchestra

Location: The Fives, 555 W. Goodale St.

Tickets: $600 and up

The annual gala is a fundraising event for the symphony. Event support will benefit all CSO programs, a wide array of concerts, education and collaborative events in the community to support our mission of inspiring and building a strong community through music. 614-228-9600, columbussymphony.com

Aug. 20–21

C2C Relay Run

Benefiting: American Cancer Society

Location: Start line: Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St., Columbus; finish line: Yeatman’s Cove, 75 E. Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati

Tickets: Various options

The American Cancer Society’s mission is to save and celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer. 440-541-9930, c2crelayrun.org

Aug. 23

Golf Classic

Benefiting: New Directions Career Center

Location: The Club at Tartan Fields, 8070 Tartan Fields Dr., Dublin

Tickets: TBD

New Directions Career Center’s mission is to empower women in transition to achieve and maintain self-sufficiency. Toward this end, NDCC provides career counseling, employment-related education and information services. Since 1980, more than 65,000 individuals have been served. Its programs and services will empower you to become capable, confident and strong in the face of a competitive, ever-changing job market. 614-849-0028, newdirectionscc.org

Aug. 23

Papa John’s Charity Challenge

Benefiting: Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute

Location: The Medallion Club, 5000 Club Dr., Westerville

Tickets: TBD

This will be the fifth annual golf outing benefiting the Urban and Shelley Meyer Fund for Cancer Research. 614-296-7136, papajohnscharitychallenge.com

Aug. 27

Field to Table

Benefiting: Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

Location: Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St.

Tickets: $350

Field to Table raises funds for the conservatory’s community outreach and access programs. These include gardening initiatives to support community gardens, address food insecurity and support food banks as well as accessibility initiatives that ensure everyone can enjoy the benefits of the conservatory. 614-715-8044, fpconservatory.org/fieldtotable

Aug. 28

Wonderball Warm Up

Benefiting: Columbus Museum of Art

Location: Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

Tickets: TBD

Experience a taste of Wonderball in a new season. Wonderball Warm Up is the pre-party for Wonderball 2022, featuring a relaxed indoor and outdoor setting for an inspired summer celebration. Proceeds benefit creative programming at Columbus Museum of Art, where imaginations run wild. 614-221-6801, columbusmuseum.org

September

Date TBD

Be The Good

Benefiting: Besa

Type of event: In-person

Location: TBD

Tickets: TBD

Besa connects people with local charities—from food pantries and community gardens to homeless shelters and senior homes. With your help, Besa provides support to those who need it most. Donations ensure that the organization can connect people with the causes they care about and that nonprofits can fulfill their missions. 614-363-2315 ext. 4, givebesa.org

Date TBD

Campfire 2021

Benefiting: Flying Horse Farms

Location: Flying Horse Farms, 5260 State Route 95, Mount Gilead

Tickets: TBD

Flying Horse Farms is a medical specialty camp that offers children with serious illnesses a way to live without limitations for a week at a time. Funds raised at Campfire 2021 will allow children and families to attend Flying Horse Farms for their own healing, transformative experience. 419-751-7077, flyinghorsefarms.org

Date TBD

Handbag HULLABALOO! Ross County

Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio

Location: The Christopher Conference Center, 20 N. Plaza Blvd., Chillicothe

Tickets: TBD

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio keeps families close to their children in area hospitals, whether by providing the family with accommodations and meals at the Ronald McDonald House or offering a space of respite from the patient’s room at the Ronald McDonald Family Room. 614-227-3700, rmhc-centralohio.org/events

Date TBD

RMHC Sporting Clays Tournament

Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio

Location: Mad River Sportsman’s Club, 1055 County Highway 25 S., Bellefontaine

Tickets: TBD

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio keeps families close to their children in area hospitals, whether by providing the family with accommodations and meals at the Ronald McDonald House or offering a space of respite from the patient’s room at the Ronald McDonald Family Room. 614-227-3700, rmhc-centralohio.org/events

Date TBD

Paint the Town Center Red

Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio

Location: Easton Town Center

Tickets: TBD

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio keeps families close to their children in area hospitals, whether by providing the family with accommodations and meals at the Ronald McDonald House or offering a space of respite from the patient’s room at the Ronald McDonald Family Room. 614-227-3700, rmhc-centralohio.org/events

Sept. 10

Chix with Stix

Benefiting: Stefanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute

Location: Raymond Memorial Golf Course, 3860 Trabue Rd.

Tickets: TBD

An annual “fun-raising” golf outing for the Columbus architectural and design community.

614-293-4927, facebook.com/Chix-With-Stix-Columbus-Ohio-115819653448

Sept. 23

Beyond the Suit

Benefiting: Dress for Success Columbus

Location: Hilton Columbus Downtown, 401 N. High St.

Tickets: TBD

Dress for Success Columbus empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the career development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. 614-291-5420, dfscolumbus.org

Sept. 23

Runway to Awearness Fashion Show

Benefiting: The Patricia A. DiNunzio Ovarian Cancer Fund

Location: The Ivory Room, 2 Miranova Pl.

Tickets: $125

This event raises money for ovarian cancer survivors to help with genetic testing and counseling. It also supports a bereavement hospice service dog. 614-208-5736, patdinunzio.org

October



Date TBD

A Toast to The House

Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio

Type of event: In-person

Location: TBD

Tickets: TBD

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio keeps families close to their children in area hospitals, whether by providing the family with accommodations and meals at the Ronald McDonald House or offering a space of respite from the patient’s room at the Ronald McDonald Family Room. 614-227-3700, rmhc-centralohio.org/events

Date TBD

Art Celebration

Benefiting: Columbus Museum of Art

Location: Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

Tickets: $750 and up

Art Celebration is Columbus Museum of Art’s signature fundraising gala, which provides critical operating support for its award-winning programs, exhibitions and cherished collections, and access for its diverse community every day. 614-221-6801, columbusmuseum.org

Date TBD

Handbag HULLABALOO! for the House

Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio

Location: The Pickwick Place, 1875 N. Sandusky Ave., Bucyrus

Tickets: TBD

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio keeps families close to their children in area hospitals, whether by providing the family with accommodations and meals at the Ronald McDonald House or offering a space of respite from the patient’s room at the Ronald McDonald Family Room. 614-227-3700, rmhc-centralohio.org/events

Date TBD

HighBall Halloween

Benefiting: Short North Alliance

Location: TBD, Short North Arts District

Tickets: TBD

HighBall Halloween is the nation’s most extravagant costume party. Staged in the fashion capital of Columbus, this yearly event for the Halloween season combines runway style with the culture of the Short North Arts District. 614-299-8050, highballcolumbus.org



Oct. 17

Night of Chocolate

Benefiting: Cancer Support Community Central Ohio

Location: Hollywood Casino Columbus, 200 Georgesville Rd.

Tickets: TBD

Funds will support programs for people impacted by cancer: support groups, customized care plans, stress management classes, healthy cooking and nutrition programs, educational workshops—all to empower individuals and families with knowledge and support to manage the cancer journey. All programs are provided at no cost and are proven to be effective in improving health outcomes and quality of life. 614-884-4673, cancersupportohio.org

Oct. 23

Art for Life

Benefiting: Equitas Health

Location: Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

Tickets: $150–$300

Art for Life is the largest art auction fundraiser in the Midwest. The event raises critical funds for HIV prevention, education and treatment. 614-340-6715, artforlifecolumbus.com

November



Date TBD

Handbag HULLABALOO! New Albany

Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio

Type of event: In-person

Location: TBD

Tickets: TBD

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio keeps families close to their children in area hospitals, whether by providing the family with accommodations and meals at the Ronald McDonald House or offering a space of respite from the patient’s room at the Ronald McDonald Family Room. 614-227-3700, rmhc-centralohio.org/events



Date TBD

RMHC Breakfast with Santa

Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio

Location: Texas de Brazil, 4040 Easton Station, Ste. E 105

Tickets: TBD

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio keeps families close to their children in area hospitals, whether by providing the family with accommodations and meals at the Ronald McDonald House or offering a space of respite from the patient’s room at the Ronald McDonald Family Room. 614-227-3700, rmhc-centralohio.org/events

Date TBD

The RMHC Bake Sale

Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio

Location: Ronald McDonald House, 711 E. Livingston Ave.

Tickets: Free

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio keeps families close to their children in area hospitals, whether by providing the family with accommodations and meals at the Ronald McDonald House or offering a space of respite from the patient’s room at the Ronald McDonald Family Room. 614-227-3700, rmhc-centralohio.org/events

Nov. 9

15th Annual Need Knows No Season Luncheon

Benefiting: The Salvation Army in Central Ohio

Location: Hyatt Regency Columbus, 350 N. High St.

Tickets: Price TBD; sponsorships are available

The Salvation Army is a holistic agency serving the poor by feeding the hungry, housing the homeless and educating children. The needs are great year-round, and funds raised at this event help them serve where most needed. 614-437-2145, salvationarmycentralohio.org

December

Dec. 1–3

Giving Week with Charity Newsies

Benefiting: Charity Newsies

Type of event: Virtual

Tickets: N/A

Charity Newsies is the only local organization offering new, brand-name clothing to Franklin County school-aged children in need so that they can be comfortable and confident in pursuing their education. 614-263-4300, charitynewsies.org

Dec. 5

Wagons Ho Ho Ho Build Day

Benefiting: Wagons Ho Ho Ho

Type of event: In-person

Location: TBD

Tickets: Volunteer opportunity; donations and sponsorships encouraged.

Each year, 700 volunteers come together to build wagons and pack Christmas dinners for 1,500 children who are in dire need during the holidays. Wagons Ho Ho Ho is a 100 percent volunteer-driven organization with all funds raised going to the purchase of wagons. 614-794-2008, wagonshohoho.org

Dec. 11–13

CD102.5 for the Kids Thon

Benefiting: CD102.5 for the Kids

Type of event: Virtual, on-air

Tickets: N/A

Funds raised during the CD102.5 for the Kids Thon benefit various children’s charities in Central Ohio. 330-518-9208, cd1025forthekids.org