From our annual Giving supplement, a yearlong calendar of fundraisers, friend-raisers and other philanthropic gatherings
Editor’s note: This list of events was published in December 2020. As circumstances change, events change. Please call ahead. If an event you are organizing that is listed here has changed, or if you’d like to share information about 2022 charitable events, email sgoldsmith@columbusmonthly.com.
Spring events, date TBD
Action for Children Annual Fundraiser
Benefiting: Action for Children
Date: TBD
Type of event: Virtual
Tickets: Free
Action for Children transforms the lives of children by supporting, empowering and advocating for the adults who make the biggest impact on children’s lives—their parents, caregivers and teachers. Join the annual event to learn more about the organization’s work and to kick off its 50th anniversary. 614-224-0222, actionforchildren.org
Taste of Class for Kids
Benefiting: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Ohio
Date: TBD
Type of event: In-person
Location: TBD
Tickets: TBD
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Ohio supports one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. 614-839-2447, bbbscentralohio.org
Summer events, date TBD
T’s for Tees
Benefiting: First Tee – Central Ohio
Date: TBD
Type of event: In-person
Location: TBD
Tickets: TBD
At First Tee, the goal is to enhance and enrich the lives of children by using the game of golf as a medium to teach a variety of life skills, core values and healthy habits. Funds will be allocated to programming at courses, in schools and through outreach partnerships. 614-751-8227, tsfortees.com
Fall events, date TBD
Bed Race
Benefiting: Furniture Bank of Central Ohio
Date: TBD
Location: Easton Town Center
Tickets: TBD
Funds raised through the Bed Race will support the Furniture Bank’s efforts to provide essential furniture and household goods to Central Ohio individuals and families impacted by poverty and struggling with severe life challenges such as homelessness, domestic violence and child safety and security. 614-272-9544, furniturebankcoh.org
Helping Horses Help Kids Charity Event
Benefiting: PBJ Connections
Date: TBD
Type of event: In-person
Location: TBD
Tickets: TBD
PBJ Connections provides professional behavioral and mental health therapy to children, families and adults through horses, counseling and nature. Programs include teletherapy, office visits and equine-assisted therapy to all members of the Central Ohio community, regardless of ability to pay. Proceeds support operating costs and scholarships to those that need financial assistance to receive mental health therapy. 740-924-7543, pbjconnections.org
Herbert J. Block Memorial Tournament
Benefiting: Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute
Date: TBD
Type of event: In-person
Location: TBD
Tickets: $1,500 individual golfer
The Herbert J. Block Memorial Tournament was founded in 1982 to benefit cancer research at the OSUCCC—James. 614-293-9349, go.osu.edu/blocktournament
Harvest of Hope
Benefiting: Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute
Date: TBD
Type of event: In-person
Location: TBD
Tickets: $600 and up
This fundraising gala benefiting the OSUCCC—James promises to be an elegant evening featuring a sophisticated wine and culinary experience. It supports the OSUCCC—James’ efforts in immuno-oncology research—the next frontier in cancer prevention and treatment. 614-293-4711, cancer.osu.edu/harvestofhope
Columbus Mac & Cheese Festival
Benefiting: Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute
Date: TBD
Location: Easton Town Center
Tickets: TBD
The Columbus Mac & Cheese Festival features mac and cheese tastings from the best Columbus restaurants. Your ticket grants you entry to the festival and full access to the tastings provided at no additional cost. Funds raised will support adolescent and young adult cancer research at the OSUCCC—James. 614-293-9349, cancer.osu.edu/macandcheese
January
Jan. 1
Democratize Philanthropy 2021
Benefiting: The 52 Million Project
Type of event: Virtual
Tickets: Free
The 52 Million Project asks donors to give no more than $1 per week. Funds are used to support a different nonprofit fighting poverty each week, with the aim of democratizing philanthropy. 614-390-3326, 52millionproject.org
Jan. 12
Opera Columbus Asks Luncheon
Benefiting: Opera Columbus
Location: Lincoln Theatre Ballroom, 769 E. Long St.
Tickets: $65
A luncheon event, part of the VIP Party Series, with a panel conversation that will investigate the healing power of music and the arts. Proceeds will benefit local youth organizations and Opera Columbus. 614-461-8101, operacolumbus.org
Jan. 18
36th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Breakfast
Benefiting: Martin Luther King Breakfast Committee, Inc.
Type of event: Virtual
Tickets: $20; sponsorship opportunities available
This year, the keynote speaker at this popular event honoring the memory of Dr. King will be Karine Jean-Pierre, chief public affairs officer of MoveOn.org and a political analyst for NBC and MSNBC. Proceeds support scholarships to Morehouse College, Dr. King’s alma mater, as well as the King Arts Complex. 614-863-6442, mlkjrbreakfast.com
Jan. 27
The New Albany Lecture Series: Civil
Discourse and Debate with David Axelrod and Chris Christie
Benefiting: The New Albany Community Foundation
Type of event: Virtual
Tickets: Free
The New Albany Community Foundation presents the New Albany Center for Civil Discourse & Debate program at 7 p.m. featuring David Axelrod, director of the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN senior political commentator, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, moderated by NBC4 anchor Colleen Marshall. Register at foundation website. 614-939-8150, newalbanyfoundation.org
Jan. 30
Wonderball 2021
Benefiting: Columbus Museum of Art
Type of event: Virtual
Tickets: Free; donations encouraged
Dress up in your favorite black and white attire and get ready to experience wonder from the comfort of home as Wonderball 2021 goes virtual. Wonderball celebrates the creative spirit of Columbus through collaboration with artists and performers who inspire. Proceeds benefit creative programs at Columbus Museum of Art, where imaginations run wild. 614-221-6801, columbusmuseum.org
February
Date TBD
Youth of the Year
Benefiting: Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Ohio
Type of event: In-person
Location: TBD
Tickets: Sponsorship opportunities available from $2,500
Boys & Girls Clubs’ Youth of the Year program honors and celebrates the nation’s most inspiring teens. Candidates compete to become the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Ohio Youth of the Year by writing and delivering a speech, as well as fielding questions about their leadership and service. 614-221-8830, bgccentralohio.org
Feb. 13
38th Annual Bowl For Kids’ Sake
Benefiting: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Ohio
Location: Columbus Square Bowling Palace, 5707 Forest Hills Blvd.
Tickets: $25 registration fee; bowlers set their own fundraising goals
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Ohio supports one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. 614-839-2447, bowl-big.org
Feb. 19
A Capital Valentine
Benefiting: Ohio Cancer Research
Location: Hilton Columbus at Easton, 3900 Chagrin Dr.
Tickets: $250
Ohio Cancer Research is a statewide, independent nonprofit organization that provides seed funding for new ideas in basic cancer research at institutions throughout Ohio, including the Ohio State University and Nationwide Children’s Hospital. OCR-funded research success has led to many developments that result in saving, improving and extending lives. 614-224-1127, ohiocancer.org
Feb. 21–26
Buckeye Cruise for Cancer
Benefiting: Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute
Location: Labadee, Haiti (private island) and Falmouth, Jamaica
Tickets: Package pricing varies
The annual cruise sets sail with a ship full of Buckeye greats and fans in support of the Urban and Shelley Meyer Fund for Cancer Research. 614-792-6204, buckeyecruise.com
Feb. 22
The New Albany Lecture Series featuring Dan Buettner
Benefiting: The New Albany Community Foundation
Type of event: Virtual
Tickets: Free
The New Albany Lecture Series, in collaboration with Healthy New Albany, will feature explorer and National Geographic Society fellow Dan Buettner in a virtual conversation. Buettner is an award-winning journalist and producer and a New York Times bestselling author. He discovered the five places in the world—dubbed Blue Zones—where people live the longest, healthiest lives. Register in advance for this free, virtual program. 614-939-8150, newalbanyfoundation.org
March
March 11
Opera Columbus Gala
Benefiting: Opera Columbus
Location: The Fives, 555 W. Goodale St.
Tickets: $650 and up
The mission of Opera Columbus is to advance the experience and the art of opera. The annual gala will be a glamorous evening of opera and elegance, celebrating the season with dramatic flair. All proceeds from the event will support operating expenses of Opera Columbus. 614-461-8101, operacolumbus.org
April
Date TBD
Handbag HULLABALOO! Dublin
Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio
Type of event: In-person
Location: TBD
Tickets: TBD
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio keeps families close to their children in area hospitals, whether by providing the family with accommodations and meals at the Ronald McDonald House or offering a space of respite from the patient’s room at the Ronald McDonald Family Room. 614-227-3700, rmhcentralohio.org/events
Date TBD
Short North Gala
Benefiting: Short North Alliance
Location: TBD, Short North Arts District
Tickets: TBD
The Short North Gala proudly recognizes the individuals, businesses and organizations who make an impact in the Short North Arts District. More information will be announced on the Short Nort Alliance’s website prior to the event. 614-299-8050, shortnorth.org/gala
Date TBD
Thurber Prize for American Humor
Benefiting: Thurber House
Type of event: In-person
Location: TBD
Tickets: TBD
Thurber House, a nonprofit arts organization and museum of humorist James Thurber, provides author events, writing workshops, residencies, and educational programs for young people. The Thurber Prize for American Humor is a national award for humor writing. Past winners include Trevor Noah, David Sedaris, and Jon Stewart. Funds raised support Thurber House programs. 614-464-1032, thurberhouse.org
Date TBD
Under One Roof
Benefiting: Community Shelter Board
Type of event: Virtual
Tickets: TBD
Community Shelter Board leads a coordinated, community effort to make sure everyone has a place to call home in Columbus and Franklin County. Under One Roof raises critical funds to provide homelessness prevention, emergency shelter, street outreach, rapid re-housing and permanent supportive housing programs to vulnerable people in Central Ohio. 614-715-2534, csb.org
April 8
Lincoln Theatre Celebration
Benefiting: Lincoln Theatre Association
Location: Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.
Tickets: TBD
Lincoln Theatre Association provides the foundation needed to fund mission-driven programming, incubate and engage local artists and enrich the life of Central Ohio residents through the presentation of multiethnic, multigenerational and multipurpose arts and education. All funds raised through the celebration will go toward general operating support. 614-719-6746, lincolntheatrecolumbus.com
April 10
AIDS Walk Ohio
Benefiting: Equitas Health
Location: McFerson Commons, 218 West St.
Tickets: $1 registration; $50 fundraising commitment
One of the longest-running fundraiser walks in Central Ohio raises funds for HIV prevention and treatment. 614-340-6715, aidswalkohio.com
April 22
Women of Promise
Benefiting: New Directions Career Center
Location: St. Charles Prepatory School, 2010 E. Broad St.
Tickets: TBD
Women of Promise, the center’s signature fundraising event, is an unforgettable evening filled with food, drinks, auctions and celebration, all in the name of supporting the exceptional career guidance, development and counseling services available at New Directions Career Center. 614-849-0028, newdirectionscc.org
April 22–25
Art in Bloom
Benefiting: Columbus Museum of Art
Location: Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.
Tickets: Prices vary
Welcome spring with creative floral interpretations of works of art at the Columbus Museum of Art. Art in Bloom also includes virtual and on-site programming, such as The Art of Style with Carson Kressley on April 23. Proceeds support creative programs and initiatives for children and families at the Columbus Museum of Art. 614-221-6801, columbusmuseum.org
April 23
The AmazeAbility Ball
Benefiting: Bridgeway Academy
Type of event: Hybrid (virtual event, potentially with in-person component)
Location: TBD
Tickets: TBD
Bridgeway Academy is a nonprofit education and therapy center serving nearly 350 children and teens with autism and developmental disabilities. Funds raised at The AmazeAbility Ball help support the staff, families and programs at Bridgeway Academy, so that all children can have the support they need to reach their highest potential. 614-262-7520, bridgewayohio.org
April 23
Evening of Light
Benefiting: Alvis Inc.
Location: Hollywood Casino Columbus, 200 Georgesville Rd.
Tickets: TBD
Evening of Light supports Alvis’ Family and Children’s Program. The purpose of this unique program is to heal parent-child relationships that have been broken by a parent’s involvement in the justice system. The program provides parenting education, counseling for adults and children, and structured activities designed to build relationships. 614-252-8402, alvis180.org
May
Date TBD
Handbag HULLABALOO! Powell
Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio
Type of event: In-person
Location: TBD
Tickets: TBD
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio keeps families close to their children in area hospitals, whether by providing the family with accommodations and meals at the Ronald McDonald House or offering a space of respite from the patient’s room at the Ronald McDonald Family Room. 614-227-3700, rmhc-centralohio.org/events
Date TBD
JCC Golf Open
Benefiting: Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus
Location: Columbus Country Club, 4831 E. Broad St.
Tickets: $150
The JCC Golf Open supports the ongoing community support work of the Columbus JCC. Early childhood education, senior adult programs, fitness and wellness activities, and community arts and culture programming make up just some of what the JCC is known for. After a hiatus in 2020, join the JCC to celebrate and spend a day on the greens. 614-559-6202, columbusjcc.org
Date TBD
SOS Pops the Cork – Wine and Appetizer Tasting with Silent Auction
Benefiting: Scholarship Opportunities for Success
Tickets: $40
Location: York Golf Club, 7459 N. High St.
Scholarship Opportunities for Success provides scholarships for lower-income women in their path to improve their lives by obtaining a college degree. Many of these women are overcoming abuse—whether it be physical, mental, sexual, emotional, drug, alcohol or, often, a combination thereof. 740-815-3520, sosgrants.org
May 4
The New Albany Lecture Series featuring Margaret Trudeau
Benefiting: The New Albany Community Foundation
Type of event: Virtual
Tickets: Free
The New Albany Community Foundation, in collaboration with The Well-Being Connection, presents Margaret Trudeau, bestselling author and mental health advocate. This virtual program is free and open to all. Register in advance at the foundation’s website. 614-939-8150, newalbanyfoundation.org
May 7
Les Chapeaux dans le Jardin (Hat Day)
Benefiting: Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
Location: Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St.
Tickets: $350
Hat Day benefits Franklin Park Conservatory’s pre-K and K–12 education and outreach programs. 614-715-8044, fpconservatory.org/hatday
May 8
Make-A-Wish Central Ohio BIG Wish Gala
Benefiting: Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana
Location: Hilton Columbus at Easton, 3900 Chagrin Dr.
Tickets: TBD
Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. All the money raised at the Central Ohio BIG Wish Gala will go toward making wishes come true for Central Ohio children. 614-763-6263, oki.wish.org
May 14
2021 CCAD Fashion Show
Benefiting: Columbus College of Art & Design
Type of event: Virtual, with an option for an in-person, socially distanced experience
Tickets: $25 virtual admission; VIP and sponsorships available
Columbus College of Art & Design is one of the oldest private, nonprofit art and design colleges in the United States. The CCAD Fashion Show—the most fashionable fundraiser of the year—highlights the work of emerging designers and raises funds for student scholarships. 614-222-3232, ccad.edu/fashionshow
May 14
Sporting Clay Charity Event
Benefiting: The Salvation Army in Central Ohio
Location: Cardinal Shooting Center, 616 State Route 61, Marengo
Tickets: TBD
The Salvation Army serves the most vulnerable populations, and one way is by feeding the hungry. Since COVID-19 began the organization has seen a 200 percent increase in the need for its pantry services. All proceeds from this event benefit Salvation Army feeding programs. 614-437-2138, salvationarmycentralohio.org
May 15
Celebration for Life
Benefiting: Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute
Location: Smith & Wollensky, 4145 The Strand W., Easton Town Center
Tickets: $2,500 per person
Celebration for Life is an annual event chaired by Judy and Steve Tuckerman to benefit the James Fund for Life, an annual fund established by Abigail and Les Wexner. 614-293-4700, cancer.osu.edu/celebrationforlife
May 16
Opera Columbus Boozy Brunch
Benefiting: Opera Columbus
Location: The Point at the Park, 150 S. High Street
Tickets: $75
The last event in the Opera Columbus VIP Party Series will be a fun brunch before the annual Cooper-Bing vocal competition, with a conversation panel of board members and community advocates. Proceeds will support Opera Columbus. 614-461-8101, operacolumbus.org
May 17
Charity Golf Classic
Benefiting: Cancer Support Community Central Ohio
Location: The Medallion Club, 5000 Club Dr., Westerville
Tickets: TBD
Funds will be used to support more than 80 monthly evidence-based programs and services for people impacted by cancer. Programs include support groups, care plans, movement classes, stress management sessions, educational workshops, and healthy cooking and nutrition demonstrations. All programs are designed to improve overall health and quality of life for all those impacted by cancer—patients, family members, caregivers, friends—at no cost. 614-884-4673, cancersupportohio.org
June
Date TBD
Bash at the Barn
Benefiting: Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
Location: Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St.
Tickets: $75
Funds raised through Bash at the Barn benefit the conservatory’s horticulture programs and community outreach initiatives, cultivating a closer connection between people and the natural world. 614-715-8044, fpconservatory.org/bash
Date TBD
Joe Mortellaro Junior Golf Tournament
Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio
Location: TBD
Tickets: TBD
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio keeps families close to their children in area hospitals, whether by providing the family with accommodations and meals at the Ronald McDonald House or offering a space of respite from the patient’s room at the Ronald McDonald Family Room. 614-227-3700, rmhc-centralohio.org/events
Date TBD
A&F Challenge
Benefiting: SeriousFun Children’s Network
Location: Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Global Home Office, 6301 Fitch Path, New Albany
Tickets: TBD
The A&F Challenge is A&F Co.’s annual festival and fundraiser supporting SeriousFun Children’s Network. Each year, Abercrombie employees fundraise so kids with serious illnesses can experience the magic of camp at SFCN’s global family of camps and programs—all free of charge. anfchallenge.org
Date TBD
Step Up for Stefanie’s Champions
Benefiting: Stefanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute
Location: Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Cancer Center, 1145 Olentangy River Rd.
Tickets: $36 and up
This is a family-friendly 4-mile/1-mile walk or run. A program celebrates champions in the lives of survivors prior to the start. 614-293-9349, go.osu.edu/stepup
Dates TBD
LemonAiD
Benefiting: The Salvation Army in Central Ohio
Location: Various locations and online LemonAiD stands
Tickets: Free to participate; donations accepted
This program serves low-income youths through after-school learning centers, summer and day camps, free music lessons and character-building programs. All proceeds raised through LemonAiD go back into funding youth programs. 614-358-2627, salvationarmylemonaid.org
June 4
Big Hearts
Benefiting: Furniture Bank of Central Ohio
Location: The Fives, 555 W. Goodale St.
Tickets: TBD
Funds raised through Big Hearts will support the Furniture Bank’s efforts to provide essential furniture and household goods to Central Ohio individuals and families impacted by poverty and struggling with severe life challenges such as homelessness, domestic violence, and child safety and security. 614-272-9544, furniturebankcoh.org
June 6
Bexley Women’s Club House and Garden Tour
Benefiting: Bexley Women’s Club missions
Location: TBD
Tickets: $20
Proceeds from the Bexley Women’s Club’s tour provide scholarships, community and social services support in Bexley and the surrounding communities. bexleywomen.org
June 13
Jack Roth Rock ’N’ Run/Walk
Benefiting: Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute
Location: Cassingham Elementary, 250 S. Cassingham Rd., Bexley
Tickets: TBD
An annual run/walk benefiting lung cancer research through the Jack Roth Fund at the James. 614-293-4927, jackrothfund.org
June 14
An Evening With Dr. Alan Keyes
Benefiting: Greater Columbus Right to Life
Location: Villa Milano, 1630 Schrock Rd.
Tickets: General admission: free; VIP: $100
Greater Columbus Right to Life is a nonpolitical education and advocacy organization, with a mission to build a culture that protects innocent human life from conception until natural death. Funds raised will support operational and program expenses related to prayer, education and advance medical directives projects. 614-445-8508, gcrtl.org
June 26
JR Memorial Cruise for a Cure
Benefiting: Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute
Location: Indian Lake, Huntsville
Tickets: TBD
The cruise starts at Cranberry Resort at 1 p.m., then heads to Acheson’s at 2:30 p.m. and finishes the day at Mimi’s, where there will be live music, auctions and great food. 614-293-4927, jrmemorial.com
July
Date TBD
35th Annual RMHC Joe Mortellaro
Golf Classic
Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio
Location: Multiple golf courses, Dublin
Tickets: TBD
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio keeps families close to their children in area hospitals, whether by providing the family with accommodations and meals at the Ronald McDonald House or offering a space of respite from the patient’s room at the Ronald McDonald Family Room. 614-227-3700, rmhc-centralohio.org/events
July 4
Doo Dah Parade
Benefiting: Friends of Doo Dah
Location: Throughout the Short North
Tickets: Free
The Doo Dah Parade provides a platform for anyone to have place to express opinions through humor. All funds raised go to support the operations of producing the parade. 614-118-1868, doodahparade.com
July 22–25
Pan Ohio Hope Ride
Benefiting: American Cancer Society
Location: Start line: Cleveland; finish line: Cincinnati
Tickets: Registration options on website
The American Cancer Society’s mission is to save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer. 440-541-9930, pohr.org
July 31
The Ohio Eggfest
Benefiting: Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute
Location: TBD
Tickets: TBD
A fundraising event and celebration of family, food and everything Big Green Egg. The event is a grilling, smoking, barbecue and cooking competition that features the Big Green Egg. 614-261-0824, theohioeggfest.com
August
Aug. 2
Give 18 Charity Pro-Am
Benefiting: Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute
Location: The Lakes Golf & Country Club, 6740 Worthington Rd., Westerville
Tickets: Sponsorship and golf opportunities from $350 to $10,000
Give 18 supports and funds research targeting all types of cancers, including melanoma, lung, colorectal, sarcoma, ovarian, prostate and breast cancer. 800-295-4572, give18.org
Aug. 6–8
Pelotonia
Benefiting: Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute
Location: Throughout Central Ohio
Tickets: Fundraising commitments vary
Founded in 2008, Pelotonia started as a grassroots bike tour but has become so much more than that. It’s an organization that exists to change the world by accelerating innovative cancer research. 614-221-6100, pelotonia.org
Aug. 10
Taste the Future
Benefiting: Columbus State Community
College Foundation
Location: Columbus State Community
College Main Campus Courtyard, 550 E. Spring St.
Tickets: $100
A culinary showcase of Central Ohio’s best in food and drink. More than just food, it is a tasty fundraiser to support student success at Columbus State. 614-287-5101, tastethefuture.com
Aug. 13
Heroes in the Hangar: A Suitcase Party
Benefiting: 3rd & Goal Foundation
Location: MPW Aviation Center at John Glenn International Airport, 4600 International Gtwy.
Tickets: $150
Founded by Brady Quinn, the 3rd & Goal Foundation is committed to making a difference in the lives of veterans in need. 614-733-4899 3andg.org
Aug. 14
Columbus Symphony Gala
Benefiting: Columbus Symphony Orchestra
Location: The Fives, 555 W. Goodale St.
Tickets: $600 and up
The annual gala is a fundraising event for the symphony. Event support will benefit all CSO programs, a wide array of concerts, education and collaborative events in the community to support our mission of inspiring and building a strong community through music. 614-228-9600, columbussymphony.com
Aug. 20–21
C2C Relay Run
Benefiting: American Cancer Society
Location: Start line: Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St., Columbus; finish line: Yeatman’s Cove, 75 E. Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati
Tickets: Various options
The American Cancer Society’s mission is to save and celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer. 440-541-9930, c2crelayrun.org
Aug. 23
Golf Classic
Benefiting: New Directions Career Center
Location: The Club at Tartan Fields, 8070 Tartan Fields Dr., Dublin
Tickets: TBD
New Directions Career Center’s mission is to empower women in transition to achieve and maintain self-sufficiency. Toward this end, NDCC provides career counseling, employment-related education and information services. Since 1980, more than 65,000 individuals have been served. Its programs and services will empower you to become capable, confident and strong in the face of a competitive, ever-changing job market. 614-849-0028, newdirectionscc.org
Aug. 23
Papa John’s Charity Challenge
Benefiting: Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute
Location: The Medallion Club, 5000 Club Dr., Westerville
Tickets: TBD
This will be the fifth annual golf outing benefiting the Urban and Shelley Meyer Fund for Cancer Research. 614-296-7136, papajohnscharitychallenge.com
Aug. 27
Field to Table
Benefiting: Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
Location: Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St.
Tickets: $350
Field to Table raises funds for the conservatory’s community outreach and access programs. These include gardening initiatives to support community gardens, address food insecurity and support food banks as well as accessibility initiatives that ensure everyone can enjoy the benefits of the conservatory. 614-715-8044, fpconservatory.org/fieldtotable
Aug. 28
Wonderball Warm Up
Benefiting: Columbus Museum of Art
Location: Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.
Tickets: TBD
Experience a taste of Wonderball in a new season. Wonderball Warm Up is the pre-party for Wonderball 2022, featuring a relaxed indoor and outdoor setting for an inspired summer celebration. Proceeds benefit creative programming at Columbus Museum of Art, where imaginations run wild. 614-221-6801, columbusmuseum.org
September
Date TBD
Be The Good
Benefiting: Besa
Type of event: In-person
Location: TBD
Tickets: TBD
Besa connects people with local charities—from food pantries and community gardens to homeless shelters and senior homes. With your help, Besa provides support to those who need it most. Donations ensure that the organization can connect people with the causes they care about and that nonprofits can fulfill their missions. 614-363-2315 ext. 4, givebesa.org
Date TBD
Campfire 2021
Benefiting: Flying Horse Farms
Location: Flying Horse Farms, 5260 State Route 95, Mount Gilead
Tickets: TBD
Flying Horse Farms is a medical specialty camp that offers children with serious illnesses a way to live without limitations for a week at a time. Funds raised at Campfire 2021 will allow children and families to attend Flying Horse Farms for their own healing, transformative experience. 419-751-7077, flyinghorsefarms.org
Date TBD
Handbag HULLABALOO! Ross County
Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio
Location: The Christopher Conference Center, 20 N. Plaza Blvd., Chillicothe
Tickets: TBD
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio keeps families close to their children in area hospitals, whether by providing the family with accommodations and meals at the Ronald McDonald House or offering a space of respite from the patient’s room at the Ronald McDonald Family Room. 614-227-3700, rmhc-centralohio.org/events
Date TBD
RMHC Sporting Clays Tournament
Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio
Location: Mad River Sportsman’s Club, 1055 County Highway 25 S., Bellefontaine
Tickets: TBD
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio keeps families close to their children in area hospitals, whether by providing the family with accommodations and meals at the Ronald McDonald House or offering a space of respite from the patient’s room at the Ronald McDonald Family Room. 614-227-3700, rmhc-centralohio.org/events
Date TBD
Paint the Town Center Red
Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio
Location: Easton Town Center
Tickets: TBD
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio keeps families close to their children in area hospitals, whether by providing the family with accommodations and meals at the Ronald McDonald House or offering a space of respite from the patient’s room at the Ronald McDonald Family Room. 614-227-3700, rmhc-centralohio.org/events
Sept. 10
Chix with Stix
Benefiting: Stefanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute
Location: Raymond Memorial Golf Course, 3860 Trabue Rd.
Tickets: TBD
An annual “fun-raising” golf outing for the Columbus architectural and design community.
614-293-4927, facebook.com/Chix-With-Stix-Columbus-Ohio-115819653448
Sept. 23
Beyond the Suit
Benefiting: Dress for Success Columbus
Location: Hilton Columbus Downtown, 401 N. High St.
Tickets: TBD
Dress for Success Columbus empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the career development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. 614-291-5420, dfscolumbus.org
Sept. 23
Runway to Awearness Fashion Show
Benefiting: The Patricia A. DiNunzio Ovarian Cancer Fund
Location: The Ivory Room, 2 Miranova Pl.
Tickets: $125
This event raises money for ovarian cancer survivors to help with genetic testing and counseling. It also supports a bereavement hospice service dog. 614-208-5736, patdinunzio.org
October
Date TBD
A Toast to The House
Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio
Type of event: In-person
Location: TBD
Tickets: TBD
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio keeps families close to their children in area hospitals, whether by providing the family with accommodations and meals at the Ronald McDonald House or offering a space of respite from the patient’s room at the Ronald McDonald Family Room. 614-227-3700, rmhc-centralohio.org/events
Date TBD
Art Celebration
Benefiting: Columbus Museum of Art
Location: Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.
Tickets: $750 and up
Art Celebration is Columbus Museum of Art’s signature fundraising gala, which provides critical operating support for its award-winning programs, exhibitions and cherished collections, and access for its diverse community every day. 614-221-6801, columbusmuseum.org
Date TBD
Handbag HULLABALOO! for the House
Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio
Location: The Pickwick Place, 1875 N. Sandusky Ave., Bucyrus
Tickets: TBD
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio keeps families close to their children in area hospitals, whether by providing the family with accommodations and meals at the Ronald McDonald House or offering a space of respite from the patient’s room at the Ronald McDonald Family Room. 614-227-3700, rmhc-centralohio.org/events
Date TBD
HighBall Halloween
Benefiting: Short North Alliance
Location: TBD, Short North Arts District
Tickets: TBD
HighBall Halloween is the nation’s most extravagant costume party. Staged in the fashion capital of Columbus, this yearly event for the Halloween season combines runway style with the culture of the Short North Arts District. 614-299-8050, highballcolumbus.org
Oct. 17
Night of Chocolate
Benefiting: Cancer Support Community Central Ohio
Location: Hollywood Casino Columbus, 200 Georgesville Rd.
Tickets: TBD
Funds will support programs for people impacted by cancer: support groups, customized care plans, stress management classes, healthy cooking and nutrition programs, educational workshops—all to empower individuals and families with knowledge and support to manage the cancer journey. All programs are provided at no cost and are proven to be effective in improving health outcomes and quality of life. 614-884-4673, cancersupportohio.org
Oct. 23
Art for Life
Benefiting: Equitas Health
Location: Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.
Tickets: $150–$300
Art for Life is the largest art auction fundraiser in the Midwest. The event raises critical funds for HIV prevention, education and treatment. 614-340-6715, artforlifecolumbus.com
November
Date TBD
Handbag HULLABALOO! New Albany
Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio
Type of event: In-person
Location: TBD
Tickets: TBD
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio keeps families close to their children in area hospitals, whether by providing the family with accommodations and meals at the Ronald McDonald House or offering a space of respite from the patient’s room at the Ronald McDonald Family Room. 614-227-3700, rmhc-centralohio.org/events
Date TBD
RMHC Breakfast with Santa
Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio
Location: Texas de Brazil, 4040 Easton Station, Ste. E 105
Tickets: TBD
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio keeps families close to their children in area hospitals, whether by providing the family with accommodations and meals at the Ronald McDonald House or offering a space of respite from the patient’s room at the Ronald McDonald Family Room. 614-227-3700, rmhc-centralohio.org/events
Date TBD
The RMHC Bake Sale
Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio
Location: Ronald McDonald House, 711 E. Livingston Ave.
Tickets: Free
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio keeps families close to their children in area hospitals, whether by providing the family with accommodations and meals at the Ronald McDonald House or offering a space of respite from the patient’s room at the Ronald McDonald Family Room. 614-227-3700, rmhc-centralohio.org/events
Nov. 9
15th Annual Need Knows No Season Luncheon
Benefiting: The Salvation Army in Central Ohio
Location: Hyatt Regency Columbus, 350 N. High St.
Tickets: Price TBD; sponsorships are available
The Salvation Army is a holistic agency serving the poor by feeding the hungry, housing the homeless and educating children. The needs are great year-round, and funds raised at this event help them serve where most needed. 614-437-2145, salvationarmycentralohio.org
December
Dec. 1–3
Giving Week with Charity Newsies
Benefiting: Charity Newsies
Type of event: Virtual
Tickets: N/A
Charity Newsies is the only local organization offering new, brand-name clothing to Franklin County school-aged children in need so that they can be comfortable and confident in pursuing their education. 614-263-4300, charitynewsies.org
Dec. 5
Wagons Ho Ho Ho Build Day
Benefiting: Wagons Ho Ho Ho
Type of event: In-person
Location: TBD
Tickets: Volunteer opportunity; donations and sponsorships encouraged.
Each year, 700 volunteers come together to build wagons and pack Christmas dinners for 1,500 children who are in dire need during the holidays. Wagons Ho Ho Ho is a 100 percent volunteer-driven organization with all funds raised going to the purchase of wagons. 614-794-2008, wagonshohoho.org
Dec. 11–13
CD102.5 for the Kids Thon
Benefiting: CD102.5 for the Kids
Type of event: Virtual, on-air
Tickets: N/A
Funds raised during the CD102.5 for the Kids Thon benefit various children’s charities in Central Ohio. 330-518-9208, cd1025forthekids.org