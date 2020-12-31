Suzanne Goldsmith Senior Editor, Columbus Monthly

From our annual Giving supplement, a yearlong calendar of fundraisers, friend-raisers and other philanthropic gatherings

Editor’s note: This list of events was published in December 2020. As circumstances change, events change. Please call ahead. If an event you are organizing that is listed here has changed, or if you’d like to share information about 2022 charitable events, email sgoldsmith@columbusmonthly.com. 

Spring events, date TBD 

Action for Children Annual Fundraiser 
Benefiting: Action for Children 
Date: TBD 
Type of event: Virtual 
Tickets: Free 
Action for Children transforms the lives of children by supporting, empowering and advocating for the adults who make the biggest impact on children’s lives—their parents, caregivers and teachers. Join the annual event to learn more about the organization’s work and to kick off its 50th anniversary. 614-224-0222, actionforchildren.org

Taste of Class for Kids
Benefiting: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Ohio 
Date: TBD 
Type of event: In-person 
Location: TBD 
Tickets: TBD 
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Ohio supports one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. 614-839-2447, bbbscentralohio.org

Summer events, date TBD

T’s for Tees
Benefiting: First Tee – Central Ohio 
Date: TBD 
Type of event: In-person 
Location: TBD 
Tickets: TBD 
At First Tee, the goal is to enhance and enrich the lives of children by using the game of golf as a medium to teach a variety of life skills, core values and healthy habits. Funds will be allocated to programming at courses, in schools and through outreach partnerships. 614-751-8227, tsfortees.com 

Fall events, date TBD

Bed Race 
Benefiting: Furniture Bank of Central Ohio 
Date: TBD 
Location: Easton Town Center 
Tickets: TBD 
Funds raised through the Bed Race will support the Furniture Bank’s efforts to provide essential furniture and household goods to Central Ohio individuals and families impacted by poverty and struggling with severe life challenges such as homelessness, domestic violence and child safety and security. 614-272-9544, furniturebankcoh.org

Helping Horses Help Kids Charity Event 
Benefiting: PBJ Connections 
Date: TBD 
Type of event: In-person 
Location: TBD 
Tickets: TBD 
PBJ Connections provides professional behavioral and mental health therapy to children, families and adults through horses, counseling and nature. Programs include teletherapy, office visits and equine-assisted therapy to all members of the Central Ohio community, regardless of ability to pay. Proceeds support operating costs and scholarships to those that need financial assistance to receive mental health therapy. 740-924-7543, pbjconnections.org

Herbert J. Block Memorial Tournament 
Benefiting: Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute 
Date: TBD 
Type of event: In-person 
Location: TBD 
Tickets: $1,500 individual golfer 
The Herbert J. Block Memorial Tournament was founded in 1982 to benefit cancer research at the OSUCCC—James. 614-293-9349, go.osu.edu/blocktournament 

Harvest of Hope 
Benefiting: Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute 
Date: TBD 
Type of event: In-person 
Location: TBD 
Tickets: $600 and up 
This fundraising gala benefiting the OSUCCC—James promises to be an elegant evening featuring a sophisticated wine and culinary experience. It supports the OSUCCC—James’ efforts in immuno-oncology research—the next frontier in cancer prevention and treatment. 614-293-4711, cancer.osu.edu/harvestofhope 

Columbus Mac & Cheese Festival 
Benefiting: Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute 
Date: TBD 
Location: Easton Town Center 
Tickets: TBD 
The Columbus Mac & Cheese Festival features mac and cheese tastings from the best Columbus restaurants. Your ticket grants you entry to the festival and full access to the tastings provided at no additional cost. Funds raised will support adolescent and young adult cancer research at the OSUCCC—James. 614-293-9349, cancer.osu.edu/macandcheese

January

Jan. 1
Democratize Philanthropy 2021 
Benefiting: The 52 Million Project 
Type of event: Virtual 
Tickets: Free 
The 52 Million Project asks donors to give no more than $1 per week. Funds are used to support a different nonprofit fighting poverty each week, with the aim of democratizing philanthropy. 614-390-3326, 52millionproject.org

Jan. 12
Opera Columbus Asks Luncheon 
Benefiting: Opera Columbus 
Location: Lincoln Theatre Ballroom, 769 E. Long St. 
Tickets: $65 
A luncheon event, part of the VIP Party Series, with a panel conversation that will investigate the healing power of music and the arts. Proceeds will benefit local youth organizations and Opera Columbus. 614-461-8101, operacolumbus.org

Jan. 18
36th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Breakfast
Benefiting: Martin Luther King Breakfast Committee, Inc. 
Type of event: Virtual 
Tickets: $20; sponsorship opportunities available 
This year, the keynote speaker at this popular event honoring the memory of Dr. King will be Karine Jean-Pierre, chief public affairs officer of MoveOn.org and a political analyst for NBC and MSNBC. Proceeds support scholarships to Morehouse College, Dr. King’s alma mater, as well as the King Arts Complex. 614-863-6442, mlkjrbreakfast.com 

Jan. 27 
The New Albany Lecture Series: Civil 
Discourse and Debate with David Axelrod and Chris Christie 
Benefiting: The New Albany Community Foundation 
Type of event: Virtual 
Tickets: Free 
The New Albany Community Foundation presents the New Albany Center for Civil Discourse & Debate program at 7 p.m. featuring David Axelrod, director of the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN senior political commentator, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, moderated by NBC4 anchor Colleen Marshall. Register at foundation website. 614-939-8150, newalbanyfoundation.org 

Jan. 30 
Wonderball 2021 
Benefiting: Columbus Museum of Art 
Type of event: Virtual 
Tickets: Free; donations encouraged 
Dress up in your favorite black and white attire and get ready to experience wonder from the comfort of home as Wonderball 2021 goes virtual. Wonderball celebrates the creative spirit of Columbus through collaboration with artists and performers who inspire. Proceeds benefit creative programs at Columbus Museum of Art, where imaginations run wild. 614-221-6801, columbusmuseum.org 

February

Date TBD
Youth of the Year 
Benefiting: Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Ohio 
Type of event: In-person 
Location: TBD 
Tickets: Sponsorship opportunities available from $2,500 
Boys & Girls Clubs’ Youth of the Year program honors and celebrates the nation’s most inspiring teens. Candidates compete to become the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Ohio Youth of the Year by writing and delivering a speech, as well as fielding questions about their leadership and service. 614-221-8830, bgccentralohio.org 

Feb. 13 
38th Annual Bowl For Kids’ Sake 
Benefiting: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Ohio 
Location: Columbus Square Bowling Palace, 5707 Forest Hills Blvd. 
Tickets: $25 registration fee; bowlers set their own fundraising goals 
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Ohio supports one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. 614-839-2447, bowl-big.org  

Feb. 19 
A Capital Valentine 
Benefiting: Ohio Cancer Research 
Location: Hilton Columbus at Easton, 3900 Chagrin Dr. 
Tickets: $250 
Ohio Cancer Research is a statewide, independent nonprofit organization that provides seed funding for new ideas in basic cancer research at institutions throughout Ohio, including the Ohio State University and Nationwide Children’s Hospital. OCR-funded research success has led to many developments that result in saving, improving and extending lives. 614-224-1127, ohiocancer.org 

Feb. 21–26 
Buckeye Cruise for Cancer 
Benefiting: Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute 
Location: Labadee, Haiti (private island) and Falmouth, Jamaica 
Tickets: Package pricing varies 
The annual cruise sets sail with a ship full of Buckeye greats and fans in support of the Urban and Shelley Meyer Fund for Cancer Research. 614-792-6204, buckeyecruise.com 

Feb. 22 
The New Albany Lecture Series featuring Dan Buettner 
Benefiting: The New Albany Community Foundation 
Type of event: Virtual 
Tickets: Free 
The New Albany Lecture Series, in collaboration with Healthy New Albany, will feature explorer and National Geographic Society fellow Dan Buettner in a virtual conversation. Buettner is an award-winning journalist and producer and a New York Times bestselling author. He discovered the five places in the world—dubbed Blue Zones—where people live the longest, healthiest lives. Register in advance for this free, virtual program. 614-939-8150, newalbanyfoundation.org 

March

March 11 
Opera Columbus Gala 
Benefiting: Opera Columbus 
Location: The Fives, 555 W. Goodale St. 
Tickets: $650 and up 
The mission of Opera Columbus is to advance the experience and the art of opera. The annual gala will be a glamorous evening of opera and elegance, celebrating the season with dramatic flair. All proceeds from the event will support operating expenses of Opera Columbus. 614-461-8101, operacolumbus.org

April 

Date TBD 
Handbag HULLABALOO! Dublin 
Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio 
Type of event: In-person 
Location: TBD 
Tickets: TBD 
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio keeps families close to their children in area hospitals, whether by providing the family with accommodations and meals at the Ronald McDonald House or offering a space of respite from the patient’s room at the Ronald McDonald Family Room. 614-227-3700, rmhcentralohio.org/events 

Date TBD 
Short North Gala 
Benefiting: Short North Alliance 
Location: TBD, Short North Arts District 
Tickets: TBD 
The Short North Gala proudly recognizes the individuals, businesses and organizations who make an impact in the Short North Arts District. More information will be announced on the Short Nort Alliance’s website prior to the event. 614-299-8050, shortnorth.org/gala 

Date TBD 
Thurber Prize for American Humor 
Benefiting: Thurber House 
Type of event: In-person 
Location: TBD 
Tickets: TBD 
Thurber House, a nonprofit arts organization and museum of humorist James Thurber, provides author events, writing workshops, residencies, and educational programs for young people. The Thurber Prize for American Humor is a national award for humor writing. Past winners include Trevor Noah, David Sedaris, and Jon Stewart. Funds raised support Thurber House programs. 614-464-1032, thurberhouse.org 

Date TBD
Under One Roof 
Benefiting: Community Shelter Board 
Type of event: Virtual 
Tickets: TBD 
Community Shelter Board leads a coordinated, community effort to make sure everyone has a place to call home in Columbus and Franklin County. Under One Roof raises critical funds to provide homelessness prevention, emergency shelter, street outreach, rapid re-housing and permanent supportive housing programs to vulnerable people in Central Ohio. 614-715-2534, csb.org 

April 8 
Lincoln Theatre Celebration 
Benefiting: Lincoln Theatre Association 
Location: Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St. 
Tickets: TBD 
Lincoln Theatre Association provides the foundation needed to fund mission-driven programming, incubate and engage local artists and enrich the life of Central Ohio residents through the presentation of multiethnic, multigenerational and multipurpose arts and education. All funds raised through the celebration will go toward general operating support. 614-719-6746, lincolntheatrecolumbus.com 

April 10
AIDS Walk Ohio 
Benefiting: Equitas Health 
Location: McFerson Commons, 218 West St. 
Tickets: $1 registration; $50 fundraising commitment 
One of the longest-running fundraiser walks in Central Ohio raises funds for HIV prevention and treatment. 614-340-6715, aidswalkohio.com 

April 22 
Women of Promise 
Benefiting: New Directions Career Center 
Location: St. Charles Prepatory School, 2010 E. Broad St. 
Tickets: TBD 
Women of Promise, the center’s signature fundraising event, is an unforgettable evening filled with food, drinks, auctions and celebration, all in the name of supporting the exceptional career guidance, development and counseling services available at New Directions Career Center. 614-849-0028, newdirectionscc.org 

April 22–25
Art in Bloom 
Benefiting: Columbus Museum of Art 
Location: Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St. 
Tickets: Prices vary 
Welcome spring with creative floral interpretations of works of art at the Columbus Museum of Art. Art in Bloom also includes virtual and on-site programming, such as The Art of Style with Carson Kressley on April 23. Proceeds support creative programs and initiatives for children and families at the Columbus Museum of Art. 614-221-6801, columbusmuseum.org 

April 23 
The AmazeAbility Ball 
Benefiting: Bridgeway Academy 
Type of event: Hybrid (virtual event, potentially with in-person component) 
Location: TBD 
Tickets: TBD 
Bridgeway Academy is a nonprofit education and therapy center serving nearly 350 children and teens with autism and developmental disabilities. Funds raised at The AmazeAbility Ball help support the staff, families and programs at Bridgeway Academy, so that all children can have the support they need to reach their highest potential. 614-262-7520, bridgewayohio.org 

April 23
Evening of Light 
Benefiting: Alvis Inc. 
Location: Hollywood Casino Columbus, 200 Georgesville Rd. 
Tickets: TBD 
Evening of Light supports Alvis’ Family and Children’s Program. The purpose of this unique program is to heal parent-child relationships that have been broken by a parent’s involvement in the justice system. The program provides parenting education, counseling for adults and children, and structured activities designed to build relationships. 614-252-8402, alvis180.org 

May 

Date TBD 
Handbag HULLABALOO! Powell 
Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio 
Type of event: In-person 
Location: TBD 
Tickets: TBD 
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio keeps families close to their children in area hospitals, whether by providing the family with accommodations and meals at the Ronald McDonald House or offering a space of respite from the patient’s room at the Ronald McDonald Family Room. 614-227-3700, rmhc-centralohio.org/events 

Date TBD 
JCC Golf Open 
Benefiting: Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus 
Location: Columbus Country Club, 4831 E. Broad St. 
Tickets: $150 
The JCC Golf Open supports the ongoing community support work of the Columbus JCC. Early childhood education, senior adult programs, fitness and wellness activities, and community arts and culture programming make up just some of what the JCC is known for. After a hiatus in 2020, join the JCC to celebrate and spend a day on the greens. 614-559-6202, columbusjcc.org 

Date TBD 
SOS Pops the Cork – Wine and Appetizer Tasting with Silent Auction 
Benefiting: Scholarship Opportunities for Success 
Tickets: $40 
Location: York Golf Club, 7459 N. High St. 
Scholarship Opportunities for Success provides scholarships for lower-income women in their path to improve their lives by obtaining a college degree.  Many of these women are overcoming abuse—whether it be physical, mental, sexual, emotional, drug, alcohol or, often, a combination thereof. 740-815-3520, sosgrants.org 

May 4 
The New Albany Lecture Series featuring Margaret Trudeau 
Benefiting: The New Albany Community Foundation 
Type of event: Virtual 
Tickets: Free 
The New Albany Community Foundation, in collaboration with The Well-Being Connection, presents Margaret Trudeau, bestselling author and mental health advocate. This virtual program is free and open to all. Register in advance at the foundation’s website. 614-939-8150, newalbanyfoundation.org 

May 7 
Les Chapeaux dans le Jardin (Hat Day) 
Benefiting: Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens 
Location: Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St. 
Tickets: $350 
Hat Day benefits Franklin Park Conservatory’s pre-K and K–12 education and outreach programs. 614-715-8044, fpconservatory.org/hatday 

May 8 
Make-A-Wish Central Ohio BIG Wish Gala 
Benefiting: Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana
Location: Hilton Columbus at Easton, 3900 Chagrin Dr. 
Tickets: TBD 
Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. All the money raised at the Central Ohio BIG Wish Gala will go toward making wishes come true for Central Ohio children. 614-763-6263, oki.wish.org

May 14 
2021 CCAD Fashion Show 
Benefiting: Columbus College of Art & Design
Type of event: Virtual, with an option for an in-person, socially distanced experience
Tickets: $25 virtual admission; VIP and sponsorships available
Columbus College of Art & Design is one of the oldest private, nonprofit art and design colleges in the United States. The CCAD Fashion Show—the most fashionable fundraiser of the year—highlights the work of emerging designers and raises funds for student scholarships. 614-222-3232, ccad.edu/fashionshow  

May 14
Sporting Clay Charity Event
Benefiting: The Salvation Army in Central Ohio
Location: Cardinal Shooting Center, 616 State Route 61, Marengo
Tickets: TBD
The Salvation Army serves the most vulnerable populations, and one way is by feeding the hungry. Since COVID-19 began the organization has seen a 200 percent increase in the need for its pantry services. All proceeds from this event benefit Salvation Army feeding programs. 614-437-2138, salvationarmycentralohio.org 

May 15
Celebration for Life
Benefiting: Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute 
Location: Smith & Wollensky, 4145 The Strand W., Easton Town Center 
Tickets: $2,500 per person 
Celebration for Life is an annual event chaired by Judy and Steve Tuckerman to benefit the James Fund for Life, an annual fund established by Abigail and Les Wexner. 614-293-4700, cancer.osu.edu/celebrationforlife 

May 16
Opera Columbus Boozy Brunch 
Benefiting: Opera Columbus 
Location: The Point at the Park, 150 S. High Street 
Tickets: $75 
The last event in the Opera Columbus VIP Party Series will be a fun brunch before the annual Cooper-Bing vocal competition, with a conversation panel of board members and community advocates. Proceeds will support Opera Columbus. 614-461-8101, operacolumbus.org 

May 17
Charity Golf Classic
Benefiting: Cancer Support Community Central Ohio 
Location: The Medallion Club, 5000 Club Dr., Westerville 
Tickets: TBD 
Funds will be used to support more than 80 monthly evidence-based programs and services for people impacted by cancer. Programs include support groups, care plans, movement classes, stress management sessions, educational workshops, and healthy cooking and nutrition demonstrations. All programs are designed to improve overall health and quality of life for all those impacted by cancer—patients, family members, caregivers, friends—at no cost. 614-884-4673, cancersupportohio.org 

June

Date TBD
Bash at the Barn 
Benefiting: Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens 
Location: Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St. 
Tickets: $75 
Funds raised through Bash at the Barn benefit the conservatory’s horticulture programs and community outreach initiatives, cultivating a closer connection between people and the natural world. 614-715-8044, fpconservatory.org/bash 

Date TBD 
Joe Mortellaro Junior Golf Tournament 
Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio 
Location: TBD 
Tickets: TBD 
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio keeps families close to their children in area hospitals, whether by providing the family with accommodations and meals at the Ronald McDonald House or offering a space of respite from the patient’s room at the Ronald McDonald Family Room. 614-227-3700, rmhc-centralohio.org/events 

Date TBD 
A&F Challenge 
Benefiting: SeriousFun Children’s Network 
Location: Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Global Home Office, 6301 Fitch Path, New Albany 
Tickets: TBD 
The A&F Challenge is A&F Co.’s annual festival and fundraiser supporting SeriousFun Children’s Network. Each year, Abercrombie employees fundraise so kids with serious illnesses can experience the magic of camp at SFCN’s global family of camps and programs—all free of charge. anfchallenge.org  

Date TBD 
Step Up for Stefanie’s Champions 
Benefiting: Stefanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute 
Location: Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Cancer Center, 1145 Olentangy River Rd. 
Tickets: $36 and up 
This is a family-friendly 4-mile/1-mile walk or run. A program celebrates champions in the lives of survivors prior to the start. 614-293-9349, go.osu.edu/stepup 

Dates TBD 
LemonAiD
Benefiting: The Salvation Army in Central Ohio 
Location: Various locations and online LemonAiD stands 
Tickets: Free to participate; donations accepted
This program serves low-income youths through after-school learning centers, summer and day camps, free music lessons and character-building programs. All proceeds raised through LemonAiD go back into funding youth programs. 614-358-2627, salvationarmylemonaid.org  

June 4
Big Hearts 
Benefiting: Furniture Bank of Central Ohio 
Location: The Fives, 555 W. Goodale St. 
Tickets: TBD 
Funds raised through Big Hearts will support the Furniture Bank’s efforts to provide essential furniture and household goods to Central Ohio individuals and families impacted by poverty and struggling with severe life challenges such as homelessness, domestic violence, and child safety and security. 614-272-9544, furniturebankcoh.org  

June 6 
Bexley Women’s Club House and Garden Tour 
Benefiting: Bexley Women’s Club missions 
Location: TBD 
Tickets: $20 
Proceeds from the Bexley Women’s Club’s tour provide scholarships, community and social services support in Bexley and the surrounding communities. bexleywomen.org  

June 13 
Jack Roth Rock ’N’ Run/Walk 
Benefiting: Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute 
Location: Cassingham Elementary, 250 S. Cassingham Rd., Bexley 
Tickets: TBD 
An annual run/walk benefiting lung cancer research through the Jack Roth Fund at the James. 614-293-4927, jackrothfund.org

June 14 
An Evening With Dr. Alan Keyes 
Benefiting: Greater Columbus Right to Life 
Location: Villa Milano, 1630 Schrock Rd. 
Tickets: General admission: free; VIP: $100 
Greater Columbus Right to Life is a nonpolitical education and advocacy organization, with a mission to build a culture that protects innocent human life from conception until natural death. Funds raised will support operational and program expenses related to prayer, education and advance medical directives projects. 614-445-8508, gcrtl.org 

June 26
JR Memorial Cruise for a Cure 
Benefiting: Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute 
Location: Indian Lake, Huntsville 
Tickets: TBD 
The cruise starts at Cranberry Resort at 1 p.m., then heads to Acheson’s at 2:30 p.m. and finishes the day at Mimi’s, where there will be live music, auctions and great food. 614-293-4927, jrmemorial.com

July

Date TBD
35th Annual RMHC Joe Mortellaro 
Golf Classic 
Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio 
Location: Multiple golf courses, Dublin 
Tickets: TBD 
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio keeps families close to their children in area hospitals, whether by providing the family with accommodations and meals at the Ronald McDonald House or offering a space of respite from the patient’s room at the Ronald McDonald Family Room. 614-227-3700, rmhc-centralohio.org/events 

July 4
Doo Dah Parade 
Benefiting: Friends of Doo Dah 
Location: Throughout the Short North 
Tickets: Free 
The Doo Dah Parade provides a platform for anyone to have place to express opinions through humor. All funds raised go to support the operations of producing the parade. 614-118-1868, doodahparade.com 

July 22–25 
Pan Ohio Hope Ride 
Benefiting: American Cancer Society 
Location: Start line: Cleveland; finish line: Cincinnati 
Tickets: Registration options on website 
The American Cancer Society’s mission is to save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer. 440-541-9930, pohr.org 

July 31 
The Ohio Eggfest 
Benefiting: Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute 
Location: TBD 
Tickets: TBD 
A fundraising event and celebration of family, food and everything Big Green Egg. The event is a grilling, smoking, barbecue and cooking competition that features the Big Green Egg. 614-261-0824, theohioeggfest.com 

August 
Aug. 2 
Give 18 Charity Pro-Am 
Benefiting: Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute 
Location: The Lakes Golf & Country Club, 6740 Worthington Rd., Westerville 
Tickets: Sponsorship and golf opportunities from $350 to $10,000 
Give 18 supports and funds research targeting all types of cancers, including melanoma, lung, colorectal, sarcoma, ovarian, prostate and breast cancer. 800-295-4572, give18.org 

Aug. 6–8 
Pelotonia 
Benefiting: Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute 
Location: Throughout Central Ohio 
Tickets: Fundraising commitments vary 
Founded in 2008, Pelotonia started as a grassroots bike tour but has become so much more than that. It’s an organization that exists to change the world by accelerating innovative cancer research. 614-221-6100, pelotonia.org 

Aug. 10 
Taste the Future 
Benefiting: Columbus State Community 
College Foundation 
Location: Columbus State Community 
College Main Campus Courtyard, 550 E. Spring St. 
Tickets: $100 
A culinary showcase of Central Ohio’s best in food and drink. More than just food, it is a tasty fundraiser to support student success at Columbus State. 614-287-5101, tastethefuture.com 

Aug. 13 
Heroes in the Hangar: A Suitcase Party 
Benefiting: 3rd & Goal Foundation 
Location: MPW Aviation Center at John Glenn International Airport, 4600 International Gtwy. 
Tickets: $150 
Founded by Brady Quinn, the 3rd & Goal Foundation is committed to making a difference in the lives of veterans in need. 614-733-4899 3andg.org 

Aug. 14 
Columbus Symphony Gala 
Benefiting: Columbus Symphony Orchestra 
Location: The Fives, 555 W. Goodale St. 
Tickets: $600 and up 
The annual gala is a fundraising event for the symphony. Event support will benefit all CSO programs, a wide array of concerts, education and collaborative events in the community to support our mission of inspiring and building a strong community through music. 614-228-9600, columbussymphony.com 

Aug. 20–21 
C2C Relay Run 
Benefiting: American Cancer Society 
Location: Start line: Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St., Columbus; finish line: Yeatman’s Cove, 75 E. Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati 
Tickets: Various options 
The American Cancer Society’s mission is to save and celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer. 440-541-9930, c2crelayrun.org 

Aug. 23 
Golf Classic 
Benefiting: New Directions Career Center 
Location: The Club at Tartan Fields, 8070 Tartan Fields Dr., Dublin 
Tickets: TBD 
New Directions Career Center’s mission is to empower women in transition to achieve and maintain self-sufficiency. Toward this end, NDCC provides career counseling, employment-related education and information services. Since 1980, more than 65,000 individuals have been served. Its programs and services will empower you to become capable, confident and strong in the face of a competitive, ever-changing job market. 614-849-0028, newdirectionscc.org 

Aug. 23 
Papa John’s Charity Challenge 
Benefiting: Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute 
Location: The Medallion Club, 5000 Club Dr., Westerville 
Tickets: TBD 
This will be the fifth annual golf outing benefiting the Urban and Shelley Meyer Fund for Cancer Research. 614-296-7136, papajohnscharitychallenge.com 

Aug. 27 
Field to Table 
Benefiting: Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens 
Location: Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St. 
Tickets: $350 
Field to Table raises funds for the conservatory’s community outreach and access programs. These include gardening initiatives to support community gardens, address food insecurity and support food banks as well as accessibility initiatives that ensure everyone can enjoy the benefits of the conservatory. 614-715-8044, fpconservatory.org/fieldtotable 

Aug. 28 
Wonderball Warm Up 
Benefiting: Columbus Museum of Art 
Location: Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St. 
Tickets: TBD 
Experience a taste of Wonderball in a new season. Wonderball Warm Up is the pre-party for Wonderball 2022, featuring a relaxed indoor and outdoor setting for an inspired summer celebration. Proceeds benefit creative programming at Columbus Museum of Art, where imaginations run wild. 614-221-6801, columbusmuseum.org 

September
Date TBD 
Be The Good 
Benefiting: Besa 
Type of event: In-person 
Location: TBD 
Tickets: TBD 
Besa connects people with local charities—from food pantries and community gardens to homeless shelters and senior homes. With your help, Besa provides support to those who need it most. Donations ensure that the organization can connect people with the causes they care about and that nonprofits can fulfill their missions. 614-363-2315 ext. 4, givebesa.org 

Date TBD 
Campfire 2021 
Benefiting: Flying Horse Farms 
Location: Flying Horse Farms, 5260 State Route 95, Mount Gilead 
Tickets: TBD 
Flying Horse Farms is a medical specialty camp that offers children with serious illnesses a way to live without limitations for a week at a time. Funds raised at Campfire 2021 will allow children and families to attend Flying Horse Farms for their own healing, transformative experience. 419-751-7077, flyinghorsefarms.org 

Date TBD 
Handbag HULLABALOO! Ross County 
Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio 
Location: The Christopher Conference Center, 20 N. Plaza Blvd., Chillicothe 
Tickets: TBD 
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio keeps families close to their children in area hospitals, whether by providing the family with accommodations and meals at the Ronald McDonald House or offering a space of respite from the patient’s room at the Ronald McDonald Family Room. 614-227-3700, rmhc-centralohio.org/events 

Date TBD 
RMHC Sporting Clays Tournament 
Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio 
Location: Mad River Sportsman’s Club, 1055 County Highway 25 S., Bellefontaine 
Tickets: TBD 
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio keeps families close to their children in area hospitals, whether by providing the family with accommodations and meals at the Ronald McDonald House or offering a space of respite from the patient’s room at the Ronald McDonald Family Room. 614-227-3700, rmhc-centralohio.org/events  

Date TBD 
Paint the Town Center Red 
Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio 
Location: Easton Town Center 
Tickets: TBD 
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio keeps families close to their children in area hospitals, whether by providing the family with accommodations and meals at the Ronald McDonald House or offering a space of respite from the patient’s room at the Ronald McDonald Family Room. 614-227-3700, rmhc-centralohio.org/events 

Sept. 10 
Chix with Stix 
Benefiting: Stefanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute 
Location: Raymond Memorial Golf Course, 3860 Trabue Rd. 
Tickets: TBD 
An annual “fun-raising” golf outing for the Columbus architectural and design community. 
614-293-4927, facebook.com/Chix-With-Stix-Columbus-Ohio-115819653448 

Sept. 23 
Beyond the Suit 
Benefiting: Dress for Success Columbus 
Location: Hilton Columbus Downtown, 401 N. High St. 
Tickets: TBD 
Dress for Success Columbus empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the career development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. 614-291-5420, dfscolumbus.org 

Sept. 23 
Runway to Awearness Fashion Show 
Benefiting: The Patricia A. DiNunzio Ovarian Cancer Fund 
Location: The Ivory Room, 2 Miranova Pl. 
Tickets: $125 
This event raises money for ovarian cancer survivors to help with genetic testing and counseling. It also supports a bereavement hospice service dog. 614-208-5736, patdinunzio.org 

October

Date TBD 
A Toast to The House 
Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio 
Type of event: In-person 
Location: TBD 
Tickets: TBD 
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio keeps families close to their children in area hospitals, whether by providing the family with accommodations and meals at the Ronald McDonald House or offering a space of respite from the patient’s room at the Ronald McDonald Family Room. 614-227-3700, rmhc-centralohio.org/events 

Date TBD 
Art Celebration 
Benefiting: Columbus Museum of Art 
Location: Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St. 
Tickets: $750 and up 
Art Celebration is Columbus Museum of Art’s signature fundraising gala, which provides critical operating support for its award-winning programs, exhibitions and cherished collections, and access for its diverse community every day. 614-221-6801, columbusmuseum.org 

Date TBD 
Handbag HULLABALOO! for the House 
Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio 
Location: The Pickwick Place, 1875 N. Sandusky Ave., Bucyrus 
Tickets: TBD 
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio keeps families close to their children in area hospitals, whether by providing the family with accommodations and meals at the Ronald McDonald House or offering a space of respite from the patient’s room at the Ronald McDonald Family Room. 614-227-3700, rmhc-centralohio.org/events 

Date TBD 
HighBall Halloween 
Benefiting: Short North Alliance 
Location: TBD, Short North Arts District 
Tickets: TBD 

HighBall Halloween is the nation’s most extravagant costume party. Staged in the fashion capital of Columbus, this yearly event for the Halloween season combines runway style with the culture of the Short North Arts District. 614-299-8050, highballcolumbus.org

Oct. 17 
Night of Chocolate 
Benefiting: Cancer Support Community Central Ohio 
Location: Hollywood Casino Columbus, 200 Georgesville Rd. 
Tickets: TBD 
Funds will support programs for people impacted by cancer: support groups, customized care plans, stress management classes, healthy cooking and nutrition programs, educational workshops—all to empower individuals and families with knowledge and support to manage the cancer journey. All programs are provided at no cost and are proven to be effective in improving health outcomes and quality of life. 614-884-4673, cancersupportohio.org 

Oct. 23 
Art for Life 
Benefiting: Equitas Health 
Location: Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St. 
Tickets: $150–$300 
Art for Life is the largest art auction fundraiser in the Midwest. The event raises critical funds for HIV prevention, education and treatment. 614-340-6715, artforlifecolumbus.com  

November

Date TBD 
Handbag HULLABALOO! New Albany 
Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio 
Type of event: In-person 
Location: TBD 
Tickets: TBD 
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio keeps families close to their children in area hospitals, whether by providing the family with accommodations and meals at the Ronald McDonald House or offering a space of respite from the patient’s room at the Ronald McDonald Family Room. 614-227-3700, rmhc-centralohio.org/events

Date TBD 
RMHC Breakfast with Santa 
Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio 
Location: Texas de Brazil, 4040 Easton Station, Ste. E 105 
Tickets: TBD 
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio keeps families close to their children in area hospitals, whether by providing the family with accommodations and meals at the Ronald McDonald House or offering a space of respite from the patient’s room at the Ronald McDonald Family Room. 614-227-3700, rmhc-centralohio.org/events 

Date TBD 
The RMHC Bake Sale 
Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio 
Location: Ronald McDonald House, 711 E. Livingston Ave. 
Tickets: Free 
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio keeps families close to their children in area hospitals, whether by providing the family with accommodations and meals at the Ronald McDonald House or offering a space of respite from the patient’s room at the Ronald McDonald Family Room. 614-227-3700, rmhc-centralohio.org/events 

Nov. 9 
15th Annual Need Knows No Season Luncheon 
Benefiting: The Salvation Army in Central Ohio 
Location: Hyatt Regency Columbus, 350 N. High St. 
Tickets: Price TBD; sponsorships are available 
The Salvation Army is a holistic agency serving the poor by feeding the hungry, housing the homeless and educating children. The needs are great year-round, and funds raised at this event help them serve where most needed. 614-437-2145, salvationarmycentralohio.org 

December 

Dec. 1–3
Giving Week with Charity Newsies 
Benefiting: Charity Newsies 
Type of event: Virtual 
Tickets: N/A 
Charity Newsies is the only local organization offering new, brand-name clothing to Franklin County school-aged children in need so that they can be comfortable and confident in pursuing their education. 614-263-4300, charitynewsies.org  

Dec. 5
Wagons Ho Ho Ho Build Day 
Benefiting: Wagons Ho Ho Ho 
Type of event: In-person 
Location: TBD 
Tickets: Volunteer opportunity; donations and sponsorships encouraged. 
Each year, 700 volunteers come together to build wagons and pack Christmas dinners for 1,500 children who are in dire need during the holidays. Wagons Ho Ho Ho is a 100 percent volunteer-driven organization with all funds raised going to the purchase of wagons. 614-794-2008, wagonshohoho.org 

Dec. 11–13
CD102.5 for the Kids Thon 
Benefiting: CD102.5 for the Kids 
Type of event: Virtual, on-air 
Tickets: N/A 
Funds raised during the CD102.5 for the Kids Thon benefit various children’s charities in Central Ohio. 330-518-9208, cd1025forthekids.org