Editor's picks for things to see and do this month

CATCO’s New Works Festival (online, Jan. 30–Feb. 13)

Join this series of online readings to participate in the development of three new plays by Ohio writers, including one for young adult audiences. The series is a chance for playwrights to workshop a project that is still in development, rewriting and refining the play during a week of rehearsals and listening to feedback from the online audience in a moderated talk-back session after each Saturday reading. The plays, “George and the Hidden Dragon,” (Jan. 30) “Prima Donna” (Feb. 6) and an adaptation of Jules Verne’s “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” (Feb. 13), were selected following a call for submissions in December. Attend just one, or buy an all-access pass. catco.org

A Look Back: Historic Works (Online and at Brandt-Roberts Galleries, Feb. 5–28)For this February show, the Short North's Brandt-Roberts Galleries will give viewers a look at Swedish and Danish art of the postwar period (seen above: "Sunflowers" by Einer Johansen). As the gallery prepares for an exhibition of modernist work by Ohio artists next fall, viewers of A Look Back are invited to explore parallels between historic and contemporary works. The show can be viewed in person Fridays through Sundays from 1–5 p.m. or online at brandtrobertsgalleries.com/exhibitions. Birdwatching for Beginners (Grange Insurance Audubon Center, Feb. 6, 13, 20 and 27) Winter is chilly but can be a great time for spotting birds perched in defoliated trees. To enable social distancing, the Audubon Center is requiring advance registration for this series of free Saturday programs. Go to eventbrite.com and search "Birdwatching for Beginners" to sign up; check the center's website and social media feeds for other outdoor programs. grange.audubon.org

“When Harry Met Minnie” (online, Feb. 10)

At a time when many of us are homebound and relating in new ways to our four-legged companions, CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Martha Teichner has published a memoir about how the connection between two bull terriers inspired a deep friendship between their human companions—the author, and a woman who was dying of cancer and seeking someone who would adopt her beloved dog. In this virtual event sponsored by Gramercy Books, Teichner will appear in conversation with WBNS-TV anchor Angela An. gramercybooksbexley.com

Angela Perley, Valentine’s Day Show (Natalie’s Grandview, Feb. 12)

The popular local roots rocker, who last year put out her first solo album after nearly a decade of performing as Angela Perley and the Howlin’ Moons, is sure to charm Valentine’s weekend audiences with her own brand of romantic storytelling. Expect songs that range from country/folk to what Billboard calls “psychedelic garage rock.” Masks and socially distanced table seating will be required for the live performance. nataliesgrandview.com/events

GIVE BACK

Delta Sigma Theta Founders’ Day (Feb. 13)

U.S. Rep. Val Demings will be the keynote speaker at the annual celebration of the service work performed by the sorority’s local alumnae chapter. The virtual event will include a silent auction and recognition of scholarship recipients. columbusohdeltas.org

Youth of the Year (online, Feb. 23)

Teens compete to be the Boys & Girls Clubs’ ambassador for the coming year by delivering a speech and demonstrating leadership and service. This year, watch the competition online; sign up for a sponsorship to support BGC programs. bgccentralohio.org

Bowl for Kids’ Sake (online, through March 6)

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Ohio’s largest annual fundraising event will be virtual this year. Start a team or set your own fundraising goal to support one-to-one mentoring and win free bowling games and other prizes. bowl-big.og