The latest updates from the bar and restaurant scenes

After losing its fishmonger of nearly 14 years, the North Market moved quickly to fill the spot vacated by The Fish Guys. Ian Holmes’ Coastal Local Seafood, which started out distributing fresh fish and seafood to local restaurants, opened Friday in the historic market (59 Spruce St.) and will also open this fall at the forthcoming North Market Bridge Park. “Although the circumstances aren’t exactly how I had imagined, I have always wanted to be a part of the iconic North Market,” Holmes said in a press release. “I realize this may be a once in a lifetime opportunity, and I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of this next chapter.” In addition to fresh seafood for cooking at home, Coastal Local offers prepared foods such as lobster rolls, chowder, fish and chips, crab cakes and more.

The Refectory Restaurant & Wine Shop (1092 Bethel Rd.) has resumed dine-in service after surviving for months as a takeout-only restaurant amid the pandemic. The upscale French restaurant is offering a new menu prepared by executive chef Richard Blondin, along with new safety precautions. Dinner hours are 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Make your reservation online at refectory.com.

Chef BJ Lieberman’s Chapman’s Eat Market (739 S. Third St.) is also now accepting limited dine-in reservations for Sept. 25 through Oct. 31, featuring an eight-course chef’s tasting menu. Visit eatchapmans.com for reservations or to place an order for carry-out.

KC Edwards, the owner of the now-closed Linden eatery J Hot Fish, has decided to switch gears. Edwards announced J Hot Fish is being rebranded as a bakery called This is That Cake, focused on the former restaurant’s popular glazed pound cake. Head to facebook.com/jhotfish to place your cake order.

Plans for the reopening of The Sycamore (262 E. Sycamore St.) in German Village were announced last week. The German Village tavern, which Grow Restaurants shuttered in May, is returning next year under the new ownership of Lima, Ohio-based Good Food Restaurants Family. Good Food owns 15 restaurants across three concepts in Central Ohio and Northwest Ohio, including three Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill locations locally. According to a press release, The Sycamore will “maintain its emphasis on thoughtfully sourced local ingredients and expertly crafted drinks” and will expand service beyond dinner, adding breakfast and lunch.