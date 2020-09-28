The latest updates from the bar and restaurant scenes

Last week, the Ohio Senate passed a bill that would permit Ohio restaurants and bars to sell to-go cocktails permanently, a measure aimed at helping Ohio’s hospitality businesses survive amid the pandemic. The bill is headed to Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk for signature.

The longtime Columbus food truck Pitabilities has opened a space inside Hilliard’s Center Street Market at 5354 Center St. The business sells a menu of pita sandwiches, salads and fries.

Franklinton’s Bottoms Up Coffee (1069 W. Broad St.) is now under new ownership. The new owner, Chakeyla Anderson, takes over the coffee shop from Josh and Meghan Boone, who own Cova Cowork. Bottoms Up is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

The German Village landmark Schmidt’s Restaurant Und Sausage Haus (240 E. Kossuth St.) will offer a “Pop Up Patio” throughout the fall. The tented dining area in Schmidt’s parking lot will seat 25 to 30 people, starting Monday. “The patio is under a peaked, open air tent and gives us an additional way to keep our guests safe, comfortable and socially distanced,” said general manager Kyle Schmidt in a press release.

Several local breweries are partnering with the Ohio Secretary of State on an initiative aimed at increasing voter registration. The participating craft breweries are each offering their own version of an Every Vote Counts beer, with a label designed by Cincinnati’s Rhinegeist Brewery. The brew is meant to remind beer-loving citizens to register to vote by Oct. 5. You can try the “Every Vote Counts” beer at Antiques on High, BrewDog, Endeavor, Lineage, Olentangy River, Zaftig and others. View a list of participating breweries here.

Alberta’s Pizza Kitchen is running a pop-up inside Hey Hey Bar & Grill (361 E. Whittier St.) in Merion Village. In addition to pizza, the kitchen serves up wings, garlic knots, salads and subs.

Parsons North Brewing Co. (685 Parsons Ave.) is closed until further notice after two employees tested positive for COVID-19. The craft brewery made the announcement Saturday on social media, writing: “Out of an abundance of caution we are closing the patio and halting curbside and delivery while we have all of our staff tested.”