The latest updates from the bar and restaurant scenes

The owner of Grandview’s The Butcher & Grocer, Tony Tanner, announced today that he’s spinning off the wholesale arm of the business. The new entity, called TB&G Meats, will continue to supply the First Avenue butcher shop and its partner restaurants and retailers with sustainably raised Ohio meat products. TB&G Meats will begin construction of a 4,000-square-foot production facility tomorrow at 649 North James Rd., formerly Actual Brewing Co. “Our current space simply cannot handle the volume; we don’t have enough space to supply both our retail and wholesale customers,” Tanner said in a press release. “We will continue to operate our store in Grandview and will be looking to open additional retail locations in other parts of Central Ohio.” Tanner first opened his specialty butcher shop and grocery in July 2016 at 1089 W. First Ave. This year, he and Butcher & Grocer partner Matt Evans opened a neighboring, meat-centric restaurant, Cleaver, located at 1099 W. First Ave.

Vida’s Plant-Based Butcher will make its debut at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, at 1724 Northwest Blvd. Like a traditional deli, the shop will offer cold cuts and cheeses — all of them 100 percent plant-based — plus hot and cold sandwiches. The shop, which replaces Dada Empanada, will launch with limited hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

The burger pop-up Ash & Em has taken over the kitchen at Classics Sports Bar (547 S. High St.) in the Brewery District. Menu items include smashburgers, a Nashville hot chicken sandwich, wings and fries.

In national news, this week House Democrats released an updated version of the $2.2 trillion HEROES Act that includes $120 billion in grants for restaurants, bars and food trucks impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the COVID-19 relief bill, restaurants with an annual revenue of less than $1.5 million would be eligible, and grants would prioritize "marginalized and underrepresented communities, with a focus on women- and minority-owned, and women- and minority-operated eligible entities.” Read more at Nation’s Restaurant News here.