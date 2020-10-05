The latest updates from the bar and restaurant scenes

The owners of Mission Coffee Co. have decided to permanently close their Price Avenue coffee shop in the Short North after eight years, citing fallout from the pandemic. Mission will continue to operate from its roasting annex at 1051 N. Fourth St. in Italian Village.

Tacos al pastor specialist Los Guachos Taqueria announced a forthcoming location on the East Side at 1121 S. Hamilton Rd. The new Mexican eatery joins three other brick-and-mortar locations in Central Ohio, as well as its West Side food truck. Stay tuned for a grand opening date.

Longtime friends and chefs James Anderson and Bill Glover are teaming up. Anderson, the founder of Ray Ray’s Hog Pit and Granville-based Anderson Farms, announced today that chef Bill Glover (most recently executive chef at Hilton Columbus Downtown), will join the celebrated Central Ohio barbecue truck operation as CEO. In addition, Ray Ray’s fans can look forward to a new brick-and-mortar restaurant, coming early next year to 1256 Columbus Rd. in Granville. “I’ve always wanted to open a meat-and-three joint, and this new site [allows] us to do that,” Anderson said in a press release. “We want to respect the traditional fundamentals of a classic meat-and-three, but we’ll do it our way, with hometown barbecue and Bill using his genius to help build a menu of incredible sides that complement the BBQ.”

In case you missed the news on Friday, the North Market announced that Preston’s: A Burger Joint will open in the historic Spruce Street market in mid-October, filling the space left vacant by Little Eater. The popular burger pop-up, founded by chefs Matthew Heaggans and Catie Randazzo, has been on hiatus since the spring because of COVID-19. Previously announced plans to open Preston’s first brick-and-mortar restaurant at 15 W. Cherry St. in Downtown Columbus have been scrapped.

Patrick Daly, the owner of Atlas Tavern, has opened a new spot in Polaris called Nomad Hot Kitchen & Cool Spirits at 2050 Polaris Parkway, formerly home to Sweet Carrot. The restaurant’s centerpiece is a pair of Josper charcoal-fired ovens, lending smoke to menu items such as Ohio-sourced steak, Peruvian lomo saltado, a veggie board and Chilean sea bass.

Local bartenders Jesse Hubbard and Nate Howe have launched Saint Russell Productions, a new business offering cocktail consulting, cocktail classes, pop-up events and more. Find them at saintrussellproductions.com.