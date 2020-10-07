The latest updates from the bar and restaurant scenes

Winston’s Coffee & Waffles’ opening is imminent at 3589 Indianola Ave., across from Weiland’s Market. Steve Elshoff’s new food trailer serves malted waffles and syrup, stuffed waffles, coffee and espresso drinks. Follow @winstonscoffeeandwaffles for an official opening date.

On Monday night, Columbus City Council voted unanimously to repeal a city ordinance passed that banned the sale of food and alcohol at restaurants and bars at 10 p.m. and shut down business at 11 p.m. The ordinance was passed in July in response to COVID-19. A state ban on alcohol sales after 10 p.m. is still in effect.

The popular Athens brewer Jackie O’s is expanding to Columbus, taking over the 5,800-square-foot Elevator Brewing Co. facility at 165 N. Fourth St. in Downtown Columbus. A grand opening is planned for next year. Read more details here.

Columbus Food Adventures has a new trick up its sleeve as it weathers the pandemic. The local tour operator is now offering four curated gift boxes stuffed with local goods, available for shipping across the U.S. The Brunch Box, for example, includes Bloody Mary mix from North Market Spices, coffee beans from Thunderkiss, granola from Pattycake Bakery, Liége Pearl Sugar Belgian Waffles and more. Prices range from $85 to $175. Check out the new offerings here.

In national news, on Tuesday President Trump shut down Congressional negotiations on a federal stimulus package that would include $120 billion in grants for restaurants, bars and food trucks that are struggling to survive amid the pandemic. Eater has more here. In related news, early voting in Ohio started yesterday.