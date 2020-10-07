The Athens-based brewer is taking over the Elevator Brewing site Downtown on Fourth Street

Longtime Athens brewer Jackie O's just announced that it is expanding to Columbus, taking over the Elevator Brewing Company site Downtown at 165 N. Fourth St.

The 5,800-square-foot facility, which will undergo renovations with a grand opening targeted for 2021, will house a 15-barrel brewhouse. In addition, Jackie O's will establish a carry-out facility next door at 171 N. Fourth St., with service beginning there within the next few months.

“This is something we’ve been dreaming about for years," Jackie O's owner Art Oestrike said in a press release. "We are excited it’s finally becoming a reality and can’t wait to bring Jackie O’s to our supportive customers in the Columbus community.”

Jackie O's was founded in 2005 and currently operates locations that include the original Jackie O’s Brewpub, the Public House Restaurant, Jackie O’s Taproom and production brewery, Barrel Ridge Farm and Jackie O’s Bakeshop.