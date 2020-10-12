The latest updates from the bar and restaurant scenes

The German Village sandwich shop Brown Bag Deli has announced a new partnership with BrewDog Short North. Starting Thursday, Oct. 15, Brown Bag will begin serving a selection of soups, salads, sandwiches and more from the pub located at 1175 N. High St.

Australia-based Greenhouse Canteen & Bar officially opens Tuesday at 1011 W. Fifth Ave. in Fifth by Northwest. The new restaurant, operated by franchisee Joshua Douglas, serves a 100 percent gluten-free and plant-based food menu along with beer, wine and cocktails.This is Greenhouse Canteen’s first location in the U.S. and fourth overall.

A new Black-owned grocery called Culture Market is helping to fill a food desert on the city’s East Side. Culture Market opened last week at 2915 E. Fifth Ave., providing a welcome resource for meats, produce, snacks, dry goods and more.

Watershed Distillery is hosting a socially distanced, outdoor Garage Sale on Saturday, Oct. 17. The bottle sale event will feature the sale of limited-run and single-barrel spirits not available in retail stores, including Leveque Bourbon Barrel Gin, Rye River Social Single Barrel Bourbon and others.Delivery-only cookie company Lion’s Cub Cookies will also be on hand selling its Bourbon Pecan Cookies, a new collaboration cookie with Watershed. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1145 Chesapeake Ave.

Columbus’ own Zen Bee Meadery took home this year’s top prize in the National Honey Board's second annual Mead Crafters Competition, which included more than 300 entries from commercial meaderies around the U.S. Zen Bee’s gold medal-winning mead, Mara Ume, was inspired by Japanese plum wine. "It's a bit surreal," said Dan DeMura, owner and founder of Zen Bee Meadery, in a press release. "I've always said my philosophy in making mead is to simply make what I like to drink and hopefully other people will like it too. I guess we're doing something right."