The latest updates from the bar and restaurant scenes

The chef-owned Italian restaurant Novella Osteria makes its debut this weekend at 170 W. Olentangy St. in Powell. Chef Matthew Phelan’s new rustic Italian restaurant will open its doors to diners on Saturday, Oct. 17. Reservations are being accepted now. Diners can expect a rustic Italian menu that showcases house-made pastas. Read more about chef Phelan’s new venture here.

The Franklin Park neighborhood has a new dining option. Addella’s on Oak is now open at 1485 Oak St., offering both omnivore and plant-based menus. Addella’s is a new new venture from Karrio Ballard and Victoria Hink, formerly owner of The Angry Baker (now closed). Menu items include salads, loaded biscuits, meatball subs, burgers, tacos and more.

Brazenhead Irish Pub (1027 W. Fifth Ave.) in Fifth by Northwest appears to have succumbed to the pandemic. An auction of the restaurant’s assets begins today and the pub is listed as permanently closed on Facebook. Brazenhead’s only other location, in Dublin, closed in January and has since been replaced by North High Brewing.

The Native American Indian Center of Central Ohio launched a new food truck this week called NAICCO Cuisine. On Saturdays this month from 2 to 7 p.m., visitors can find the truck parked behind the center at 67 E. Innis Ave. on the South Side. Menu items include traditional fry bread and NDN Tacos, folded fry bread filled with beans, ground beef and other taco fixings. NAICCO is an organization devoted to preserving and restoring balance in the lives of American Indian and Alaska Native youth and families living in Central Ohio.

Wolf’s Ridge Brewing (215 N. Fourth St.) will reopen its dining room on Thursday, Oct. 15, marking the restaurant’s second effort at indoor dining since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Recently, Wolf’s Ridge has welcomed diners to a new outdoor dining space on Hickory Street, but the arrival of colder weather is prompting a move indoors. A new fall menu is being released in tandem with the reopening. Wolf’s Ridge will open for indoor dining from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and for brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.