The latest updates from the bar and restaurant scenes

North Side institution Carfagna's Market announced that it will relocate next spring to the Polaris area, bringing its market and restaurant locations together under one roof. The family-run Italian market has operated at 1405 E. Dublin-Granville Road in Northland since 1971; that location will be closed once the market moves. The new facility at 1440 Gemini Place (previously Earth Fare market) will be designed with an Italian piazza marketplace in mind — complete with a butcher’s shop, pizzeria, bakery, gelateria, Illy Café, farmers market, bar and an expanded wine department.

The Ethiopian restaurant Nile Vegan recently opened a second location at 1223 Goodale Blvd. in Grandview, replacing Red Hook Grill. Nile Vegan is a relative newcomer to the dining scene, offering traditional Ethiopian platters featuring stewed kale, red lentils, split peas and injera. Nile Vegan’s first location opened a year ago at 1479 Worthington St. in the South Campus area.

A new coffee bar called The Parable Coffee is now popping up on weekends at Comune (677 Parsons Ave.). A menu of carefully curated coffees, espresso drinks and more is available for carryout or patio seating from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Preston’s: A Burger Joint opened over the weekend in the historic North Market at 59 Spruce St. Preston’s hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.