The latest updates from the bar and restaurant scenes

Instagram-favorite Lion Cub’s Cookies is maturing into its very own retail shop. Founder Brad Kaplan’s cookie delivery business, known for its baseball-sized cookies, plans to open its first retail shop in spring 2021 at 1261 Grandview Ave., formerly Peabody Papers. Armed with an Ohio State MBA and a love of baking, Kaplan launched Lion Cub’s last year as a pop-up, later adding delivery when the pandemic hit. The new space in Grandview will allow Kaplan to quadruple production capacity. Along with the announcement, Lion Cub’s has launched an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign through which it seeks to raise $40,000 for kitchen equipment.

A new neighborhood café is now holding its soft opening in the Brewery District. Emmett’s Café, an Aussie-style coffee shop and casual dining spot, will hold its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 744 S. High St., joining a stretch of businesses that includes Law Bird, Dough Mama, Ambrose and Eve, and Antiques on High. The café’s owner, local developer Ben Kelley, has assembled a strong team of partners, including veteran barista Robin Meyers (formerly Pistacia Vera and Brioso), chef Lara Yazvac Pipia (formerly Freedom a la Cart) and Northstar Café alum Josiah Littrell. Visitors can expect roasts from Proud Mary Coffee Co., espresso drinks and innovative refreshments like a Chai Ginger Fizzy. Meanwhile, the food menu features items like overnight oats, prosciutto on Matija Breads focaccia and a house-made falafel salad. Emmett’s boasts a large back patio and will be open during breakfast, lunch and dinner hours.

After a tumultuous move from Clintonville to Downtown Columbus this year, Nancy’s Home Cooking announced the permanent closure of its new Lynn Alley diner, effective immediately. The announcement was posted to Facebook on Monday, citing concerns about the long-term outlook for the Downtown business. Nancy’s fans can still get their chicken and noodles fix, however. Owner Rick Hahn has decided to shift operations to a delivery-only kitchen at the CloudKitchens’ facility on Essex Avenue. Delivery is available through DoorDash.

Local pastry chef Aaron Clouse has reached the finale of Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship. Tune into Food Network at 9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, to see who judges Carla Hall, Stephanie Boswell and Zac Young crown the champion. Read more about what Clouse has planned if he wins the grand prize.

Congratulations to Flavor 91 Bistro for recently winning the Women’s Small Business Accelerator’s 2020 Virtual Pitch Competition. The Whitehall restaurant is owned by Winta Hayelom, her brother, Moses Hayelom, and their mother, Freweini Alemayoh. The restaurant received a $5,000 grant for the win, which will help the business invest in solutions to help weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

Downtown workers have a new sandwich shop option courtesy of chef Stephan Madias (formerly The Crest Gastropub). Wario’s Beef and Pork is now open at 111 W. Nationwide Blvd., across from Nationwide Arena. The East Coast-style sandwich shop replaces Arena Sandwich Co. The shop’s current hours are noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.