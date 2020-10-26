The latest updates from the bar and restaurant scenes

Corso Ventures is teaming up once again with former Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer on a restaurant venture. Chris Corso’s restaurant group, which partnered with Meyer last year to open Urban Meyer’s Pint House in Bridge Park, has announced plans to open a steakhouse and lounge called Urban Chophouse in the Short North. Offering steaks, seafood and sushi, Urban Chophouse is expected to open early next year inside Luxe 23, a forthcoming luxury apartment community at 1079 N. High St. In addition to Urban Chophouse, the building will host two other amenities from Corso Ventures: Whiskey Lounge and Terrace Bar. Learn more here.

A new pop-up called Fried Chicka Bang is operating out of Sunny Street Café at 8461 Sancus Blvd. in Polaris. Owned by three sisters, the pop-up specializes in fried chicken sandwiches for pick-up or delivery. The pop-up’s hours are 4:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. View the menu here.

Tiger + Lily recently reopened its dining room Downtown at 19 E. Gay St. The Pan-Asian restaurant offers a health-conscious take on ramen noodle soups, soupless noodles, rice bowls and salads. Takeout customers can also receive a 10-percent discount; use the code “LuvCol” when checking out.

The fine-dining restaurant Veritas (11 W. Gay St.) is offering Thanksgiving meal kits, serving four to six people. Each take-home dinner kit includes a locally raised, vegetarian fed, open-range turkey from Kuck Farms, plus sides such as cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes, roasted root vegetables and more. Reserve your Thanksgiving kit by Nov. 10 here.