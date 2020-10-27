What's hot (or not) on the Central Ohio food and drink scene

HOT

Biscuits. From Fox in the Snow’s viral biscuit recipe to Law Bird’s Boxwood Biscuit Co. (below) to the new Grandview shop Basic Biscuits, Kindness & Coffee—fluffy biscuits are the comfort we need right now.

We love the sugar cookies from the new bakery in Old Hilliard’s Center Street Market, Bakes by Lo. Case in point: These summertime cookies weren’t just adorable but tasted exactly like strawberry season.

Virtual wine tastings are a silver lining of this challenging era. For example, Veritas delivers four “secret” bottles to your home, and sommelier Gregory Stokes escorts you through the tasting. Bonus: There’s no need to Uber or call a sitter.

The Kewpie mayonnaise craze is here. The delicious Japanese mayo, featuring rice vinegar instead of distilled, is showing up in potato salad at 1808 American Bistro, in various forms at Service Bar and on the shelf at Law Bird’s grab-and-go.

NOT

Townhall, the Cleveland-based restaurant that was expected to open in the Short North, promoted herd immunity on its Instagram. Hard pass.

At press time, Columbus was the only major city in Ohio not allowing temporary patio expansions that would help struggling restaurants and bars to keep their capacity up while allowing for social distancing between guests. Seventh Son Brewing Co. is just one business seeking the change. [Update: On Aug. 31, the City of Columbus implemented a Temporary Outdoor Seating Pilot Program that allows restaurants to expand outdoor dining on sidewalks and on-street parking spaces through Oct. 31.]

There have been many reports of patrons mistreating and insulting service workers as they try to enforce the state’s regulations around social distancing and mask-wearing. Grow up, people. Workers are stressed—don’t make their job harder.