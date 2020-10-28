Restaurant openings, closings and more Central Ohio food and drink news

Openings & Announcements

Echo Spirits Distilling Co. will release its much anticipated genever on Monday, Nov. 2. (Perfect timing for Election Day.) A rarity in Columbus, genever is a distilled malted spirit that’s sometimes referred to as Dutch gin. Co-founder Joe Bidinger describes it as “a hybrid between gin and malt whiskey.” You can pick up a bottle at the distillery’s bottle shop at 985 W. Sixth Ave. in Fifth by Northwest. Read Columbus Monthly’s interview with the Echo Spirits’ co-founders here.

On Tuesday, Columbus-based Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea opened its new flagship coffeehouse at 4066 Worth Ave. The Easton shop will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

A new Mediterranean café and bakery called Olive & Thyme is coming to 4519 N. High St., site of a former Panera Bread in Clintonville. According to the restaurant’s website, a November grand opening is in the works.

Corso Ventures is teaming up once again with former Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer on a restaurant venture. Chris Corso’s restaurant group, which partnered with Meyer last year to open Urban Meyer’s Pint House in Bridge Park, has announced plans to open a steakhouse and lounge called Urban Chophouse in the Short North. Offering steaks, seafood and sushi, Urban Chophouse is expected to open early next year inside Luxe 23, a forthcoming luxury apartment community at 1079 N. High St. In addition to Urban Chophouse, the building will host two other amenities from Corso Ventures: Whiskey Lounge and Terrace Bar.

The Dublin rooftop restaurant and bar Vaso (6540 Riverside Dr.) is gearing up for winter. On Sunday, Nov. 1, the restaurant’s seasonal dining igloos will make a return, offering a private, snow globe-like experience complete with fur-covered chairs and blankets. Go here for details on how to reserve your spot.

A new pop-up called Fried Chicka Bang is operating out of Sunny Street Café at 8461 Sancus Blvd. in Polaris. Owned by three sisters, the pop-up specializes in fried chicken sandwiches for pick-up or delivery. The pop-up’s hours are 4:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

A new delivery-only restaurant called Red Rabbit Ramen is setting up inside the CloudKitchens facility on Essex Avenue. The expected opening date is Nov. 18.

Holidays

The fine-dining restaurant Veritas (11 W. Gay St.) is offering Thanksgiving meal kits, serving four to six people. Each take-home dinner kit includes a locally raised, vegetarian fed, open-range turkey from Kuck Farms, plus sides such as cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes, roasted root vegetables and more. Reserve your Thanksgiving kit by Nov. 10 here.

Franklinton’s Land-Grant Brewing (424 W. Town St.) is planning a European-style holiday market, starting on Black Friday (Nov. 27) and running every weekend through Christmas Eve (Dec. 24). The open-air, socially distanced market will feature a beer garden, local vendors and “keg curling.” Visit landgrantbrewing.com/holiday-market to learn more. The brewery is currently accepting applications from local makers.

***

Subscribe to Columbus Monthly magazine so that you keep abreast of the most exciting and interesting events and destinations to explore, as well as the most talked-about newsmakers shaping life in Columbus.