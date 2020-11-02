The latest updates from the bar and restaurant scenes

The new vegan deli by Seitan’s Realm will hold its grand opening on Friday, Nov. 6, from 5 to 9 p.m. The deli replaces A Common Table at 3496 N. High St. in Clintonville.

According to news reports, Milo’s Catering will take over the event spaces vacated by Juniper and Dock580 in the historic Smith Bros’ Hardware building, located at 580 N. Fourth St. The three event spaces will be called Post 4, Brick & Mortar and — on the rooftop — Revery. Juniper and Dock580 closed for good in June amid the economic fallout from COVID-19.

Mala Hot Pot has opened at 3777 Park Mill Run Dr. in Hilliard. Located next to CAM International Market, the new restaurant specializes in Chinese hot pot — a communal dining experience in which customers cook their own soup at the table using a variety of soup bases, meats, veggies and sauces. And in what is obviously a callback to Rocky IV, Mala offers food delivery to your table via robot.

Columbus is extending the Temporary Outdoor Seating Pilot Program, which was set to expire on Oct. 31. The program, now extended through November, permits restaurants and bars to expand seating to sidewalks and on-street parking spaces, allowing for more capacity plus safe social distancing. “We know the Temporary Outdoor Seating Pilot Program has been a lifeline for many of our restaurants and bars during this unprecedented time, so extending the program made good sense,” said Mayor Andrew Ginther in a press release.

The Alibi Bourbon & Cocktail Lounge, formerly the Bourbon & Barley Saloon, opened last week at 843 N. High St. in the Short North.

Just a heads up that several restaurants will be closed tomorrow for Election Day. We recommend calling ahead before you go.