The latest updates from the bar and restaurant scenes

A Cleveland-area eatery called Black Box Fix is joining Easton Town Center, according to an announcement on the restaurant’s social media accounts. Chef Eric Rogers' fast-casual spot, located at 4037 Fenlon St., will be Easton’s first Black-owned restaurant. It replaces Zest Juice Co. next to American Girl. Offering a menu of Cajun/Creole-influenced seafood dishes and sandwiches, Black Box Fix is targeting a January 2021 debut.

Sexton’s Pizza holds its Gahanna grand opening Wednesday at 943 E. Johnstown Rd. This makes two locations for the tavern-style pizzeria owned by brothers Jamey and Joey Sexton. The pair launched their first location in Reynoldsburg last year.

Veritas chef-owner Josh Dalton is partnering with local developer Jeff Edwards on three new Downtown ventures. A French bistro (name TBD) is going into the space at 14 E. Gay St. vacated late last year by Brioso Coffee. Just across the street, Dalton’s Speck Italian Eatery will begin construction this year on the ground floor of The Nicholas building. Also in the works is a wine shop called Accent by Veritas run by Veritas sommelier Gregory Stokes. That venture will fill an empty space inside The Citizens building, which houses Veritas, The Citizens Trust cocktail bar and Brioso’s newish coffee bar. Read the full story here.

According to Columbus Business First, Cameron Mitchell Restaurants plans to open a Mexican restaurant in the Short North, filling the space left empty by Harvey & Ed’s at 698 N. High St. Dubbed El Segundo, the new restaurant is looking to open for Cinco de Mayo next year, though that date is tentative. In addition, CMR’s Budd Dairy Food Hall in Italian Village is still happening but the opening will be delayed until next spring or summer because of COVID-19.