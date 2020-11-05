Restaurant openings, closings and more Central Ohio food and drink news

Openings & Announcements

A Cleveland-area eatery called Black Box Fix is joining Easton Town Center, according to an announcement on the restaurant’s social media accounts. Chef Eric Rogers' fast-casual spot, located at 4037 Fenlon St., replaces Zest Juice Co. next to American Girl. Offering a menu of Cajun/Creole-influenced seafood dishes and sandwiches, Black Box Fix is targeting a January 2021 debut.

Sexton’s Pizza held its Gahanna grand opening yesterday at 943 E. Johnstown Road. This makes two locations for the tavern-style pizzeria owned by brothers Jamey and Joey Sexton. The pair launched their first location in Reynoldsburg last year.

In case you missed our reporting this week, Veritas chef-owner Josh Dalton is partnering with local developer Jeff Edwards on three new Downtown ventures. A French bistro (name TBD) is going into the space at 14 E. Gay St. vacated late last year by Brioso Coffee. Just across the street, Dalton’s Speck Italian Eatery will begin construction this year on the ground floor of The Nicholas building. Also in the works is a wine shop called Accent by Veritas run by Veritas sommelier Gregory Stokes. That venture will fill an empty space inside The Citizens building, which houses Veritas, The Citizens Trust cocktail bar and Brioso’s newish coffee bar. Read the full story here.

According to Columbus Business First, Cameron Mitchell Restaurants plans to open a Mexican restaurant in the Short North, filling the space left empty by Harvey & Ed’s at 698 N. High St. Dubbed El Segundo, the new restaurant is looking to open for Cinco de Mayo next year, though that date is tentative. In addition, CMR’s Budd Dairy Food Hall in Italian Village is still happening but the opening will be delayed until next spring or summer because of COVID-19.

The new vegan deli by Seitan’s Realm will hold its grand opening on Friday, Nov. 6, from 5 to 9 p.m. The deli replaces A Common Table at 3496 N. High St. in Clintonville.

Milo’s Catering will take over the event spaces vacated by Juniper and Dock580 in the historic Smith Bros’ Hardware building, located at 580 N. Fourth St. The three event spaces will be called Post 4, Brick & Mortar and — on the rooftop — Revery. Juniper and Dock580 closed for good in June amid the economic fallout from COVID-19.

Mala Hot Pot has opened at 3777 Park Mill Run Drive in Hilliard. Located next to CAM International Market, the new restaurant specializes in Chinese hot pot—a communal dining experience in which customers cook their own soup at the table using a variety of soup bases, meats, veggies and sauces.

The Alibi Bourbon & Cocktail Lounge, formerly the Bourbon & Barley Saloon, opened last week at 843 N. High St. in the Short North.

Columbus is extending the Temporary Outdoor Seating Pilot Program, which was set to expire on Oct. 31. The program, now extended through November, permits restaurants and bars to expand seating to sidewalks and on-street parking spaces, allowing for more capacity plus safe social distancing.

