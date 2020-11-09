The latest updates from the bar and restaurant scenes

Central Ohio officially welcomed a second North Market last week. The new North Market Bridge Park is now open for a limited preview at 6750 Longshore St. in Dublin. Four vendors — Coastal Local Seafood, Market Bar, Dos Hermanos and Reuse Revolution — are currently operating; more will open on a rolling basis through the end of the year. The market’s current hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The Dublin edition is the second location for Coastal Local and Dos Hermanos, both of which have spots in the historic North Market on Spruce Street.

Congrats to Columbus Brew Adventures co-founder Jim Ellison, whose slice of local history is published today. Ellison’s book, Columbus Pizza: A Slice of History, is now available at local bookstores and via online retailers. The book tells the story of Central Ohio’s pizzeria pioneers such as TAT Ristorante, Massey’s, Iacono's and others. Order the book from The History Press here.

Just in time for hot chocolate and eggnog season, Middle West Spirits has come out with a new complementary liqueur called Bourbon Cream. The new product combines sweet cream with the distillery’s award-winning Michelone Reserve 4-Grain Bourbon. You can find the new Middle West product in stores or at the distillery’s bottle shop at 1230 Courtland Ave. Bourbon Cream will be produced only once a year and released every fall.

Fortune Chinese, a popular Northwest Side spot for dim sum, appears to have closed for good at 3635 W. Dublin-Granville Rd. The restaurant is listed as permanently closed on Yelp and the parking lot has been taken over by Tansky Sawmill Toyota Used Cars.