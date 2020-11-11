The latest updates from the bar and restaurant scenes

Meshikou Ramen’s new sister business dedicated to “street chicken” is now open. Located next door to the Japanese ramen shop, Meshikou Chikin serves a simple menu of fried chicken with the choice of several Asian sauces and spice rubs. Open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Sunday, the new restaurant is located at 1504 Bethel Rd.

1487 Brewery’s taproom and large beer garden are now open in Plain City at 7620 Industrial Pkwy. Owner Ben King’s Bavarian-style brewery serves up varieties such as kölsch, Vienna lager, blood orange IPA, hefeweizen and more. The head brewer is Matt Crema, most recently of now-closed Gordon Biersch Brewing Co. A food menu is still in the works. The taproom’s hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 3 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Freedom a la Cart’s annual Cause Cookies Campaign is back. For every $25 donation to the organization, which supports victims of human trafficking, donors will receive a decorative box containing a dozen assorted cookies such as gingersnaps, coconut macaroon kisses, lemon snowball cookies and others. You can order Cause Cookies now through Dec. 23., with pickup starting on Nov. 23 at the Freedom a la Cart kitchen (5000 Arlington Centre Blvd.). Delivery is available for orders of four or more boxes. According to Freedom a la Cart, a donation of $50 provides a month of supportive services for a survivor of human trafficking. Click here to learn more and to donate.

Brassica is headed for Easton Town Center next summer. The fast-casual Lebanese spot will open its fifth location at the corner of Easton Square Place East and Townsfair Way, across from sister restaurant Northstar Café. Brassica currently operates restaurants in Bexley, the Short North and Upper Arlington, as well as one location in the Cleveland area.